Top 10 cheapest electric cars

As we accelerate towards the 2030 ban on new ICE vehicles, the focus on EVs becomes sharper than ever.

For the past decade, the main criticism of these battery-powered cars has been their range, with very few offering the sort of stamina that would make them a true replacement for a hard-working petrol or diesel counterpart.

However, as the charging infrastructure has improved and customer expectations have shifted, the big EV talking point is now affordability. There are plenty of electric models to choose from, but the cost of the components and the rapid evolution of technology means that many of these are on the expensive side.

For instance, Ford has long been a blue-collar hero, thanks to its ability to offer a car that’s good to drive, well equipped and practical (just look at the Fiesta or Focus for proof), but the cheapest version of its only electric offering, the Mustang Mach-E, costs an eye-watering £50,830.

The Blue Oval isn’t the only culprit, though, as many manufacturers have spied an opportunity to target well-heeled early adopters who are happy to pay a premium (and a large slice of profit to the carmaker) to have the latest all-singing, all-dancing digitally dense EV on their drive. Yet if EVs are to become commonplace, there need to be some options that aren’t going to break the bank.

Happily, while these more cost-effective EVs are rare, they're growing in number - with one brand in particular keen to give customers the electric experience for less. So here’s our rundown on the 10 most affordable EVs currently on sale in the UK.

Cheapest electric cars on sale in the UK

We’re cheating here a bit, because the angular Ami is technically a quadricycle rather than a car. Yet it has four wheels, doors, a windscreen, a pair of seats, heating and a steering wheel, so for the purposes of this list, it makes the cut.

Sure, it’s very basic, and some observers might draw unkind parallels between its styling and a Portaloo, but it’s transport.

A tiny 8bhp motor, a 28mph top speed, a claimed range of just north of 45 miles and a washboard ride mean it’s completely out of its depth on the open road, but the urban jungle is a different matter.

A tight turning circle and dinky dimensions make it a doddle to drive and park, while unlike with a scooter, you will be warm and dry when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

Yes, the Smart EQ Fortwo is still on sale. The recently launched Geely-engineered Smart #1 has been grabbing all the headlines, but the brand’s tiny two-seater is still available for those who want a small city car with a few more creature comforts than the stripped-out Ami. At £22,225 (£24,645 if you want the fabric-topped cabrio), the Fortwo is the cheapest ‘real car’ EV that you can currently buy.