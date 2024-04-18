BACK TO ALL NEWS
Citroen C3 Aircross reinvented as blocky seven-seater with EV

New second-generation family crossover is larger and more practical than before; electric version to come
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
18 April 2024

Citroën has continued its radical range overhaul with the new C3 Aircross, which will arrive later this year with a fresh design and an electric variant for the first time. 

At 4390mm, the C3 Aircross is some 200mm longer than the first-generation family crossover, boosting practicality and adding the option of seven seats. 

It's based on the same affordability-focused Stellantis Smart Car platform as the new Citroën C3 supermini and the Vauxhall Frontera, which replaces the Vauxhall Crossland.

The C3 Aircross has more ground clearance than the smaller C3 and a raised driving position for improved visibility.

Citroën said it also majors on comfort and offers a high level of technology as standard. 

The design is more aggressive for this second generation, taking a boxier shape. As well as receiving a wider stance, the C3 Aircross benefits from larger wheels. 

For reference, the C3 supermini gets LED headlights, a head-up display and rear parking assistance as standard, with a smartphone mount for the infotainment. Range-topping cars gain a 10.25in touchscreen, wireless phone charging, automatic headlights and a rear-view camera. 

Citroën hasn’t revealed which specific powertrains the C3 Aircross will be offered with, but its sister car comes with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 90bhp and a five-speed manual, or a three-cylinder mild-hybrid engine with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. 

The electric ë-C3, meanwhile, is likely to come with a single-motor powertrain with around 134bhp and almost 250 miles of range. 

Pricing hasn’t yet been revealed, but the C3 Aircross is well in contention to become the cheapest seven-seater in the UK. The Dacia Jogger is currently the only seven-seater on sale for less than £20,000, starting at £18,295. 

Read our review

Car review
Citroen C3 Aircross 2018 review on the road

Citroen C3 Aircross

Does Citroën’s quirky junior crossover have the substance to match its style, or is that not enough to make an impact in a competitive class?

