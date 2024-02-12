BACK TO ALL NEWS
Chinese car makers Seres and Skywell confirmed for UK this year
Chinese car makers Seres and Skywell confirmed for UK this year

Seres 3 is set to be the cheapest electric SUV in UK while Skywell BE11 is aimed at more 'premium' market
Murray Scullion
News
2 mins read
12 February 2024

Chinese car brands Seres and Skywell will be launched in the UK later this year by importer Innovation Automotive.

Seres was founded in 2017 by Chongqing-based industrial group Sokon but is headquartered in California.

Its 3 electric car will be brought to the UK in May, priced from £29,995 – £500 cheaper than the MG ZS EV.

The Nissan Qashqai-sized SUV has a 161bhp motor on the front axle, a 54kWh battery and an official range of 205 miles.

Skywell was founded in 2017 by bus manufacturer Nanjing Golden Dragon and industrial group Skyworth.

Its BE11 – also known as the ET5 and EV6 – is set to become yet another when it arrives in July. It offers 201bhp and a range of 304 miles.

No price has been announced yet, but Autocar expects it to be around £32,000.

Skywell sees Audi and Mercedes-Benz as its competition.

Innovation Automotive chairman Samir Hmicho told Autocar: "2024 is set to be a very exciting year for IA. Both vehicles are competitively priced and well specced, and - with our growing dealer network - we have every confidence that we can meet our ambitious sales target of 1000 sales for each brand in the first year."

Innovation Automotive has for the past few years imported Seres-owned firm DFSK's EC35 van and EC31 pick-up truck to the UK. In 2020, it also sold 50 examples of the DFSK Glory 580 seven-seat petrol SUV.

Seres and Skywell are among a host of new car brands coming to the UK in the next few years.

ianp55 12 February 2024

I thought DFSK rang a bell they were a  small Suzuki Carry style van that had a BMW like grille,they were imported from about 2011 by a company based in Somerset still a few trundling around Exmoor now  

Zeddy 12 February 2024

Look at those pictures!

 

Dull, dull, dull. 

 

