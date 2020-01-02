Chinese brand DFSK to sell budget seven-seat SUV in UK

Dorset-based company plans to import Glory 580, priced from £23k, alongside light commercial vehicles
2 January 2020

Chinese brand DFSK is set to start selling a seven-seat budget SUV in the UK this year, "targeted at the business and municipal sectors".

Named the Glory 580, it was revealed in its homeland back in 2016 under the Fengguang banner. It's built in China and Indonesia and will be imported by Dorset-based company Sokon Automotive, which claims to be in the process of "building a small professional network of respected dealers across Britain". 

The SUV features a 145bhp turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that drives the front wheels through a CVT automatic gearbox. Official economy is 38.0mpg, with NEDC-correlated CO2 emissions of 222g/km.

At 4680mm long, 1715mm high and 1845mm wide, the Glory 580 is a similar size to the Volvo XC60. However, it's set to be priced from £23,369 on-the-road, making it one of the cheapest seven-seaters on the UK market.

DFSK is operated jointly by Dongfeng – one of China's 'big three' car makers – and Chongqing Sokon Industry Group. It primarily focuses on small vans and trucks, some of which have previously been sold in the UK.

Three DFSK light commerical vehicle models, one electric, are planned to be sold here by Sokon Automotive.

Chongqing Sokon Industry Group also presides over Seres, a US-based electric car start-up that recently revealed to Autocar that it's searching for a UK manufacturing partner.

Join the debate

Comments
7

nettingham

2 January 2020

222g/km!!! Ouch.

That's about 80g/km out of bed with competitor set surely.

Peter Cavellini

2 January 2020

Not another Chinese knock off!?

Bob Cat Brian

2 January 2020
Peter Cavellini wrote:

Not another Chinese knock off!?

what makes it a 'knock off' any more than an MG for example? 

Pietro Cavolonero

2 January 2020

PC always has to comment, usually with meaningless drivel.  I can see elements of VW and BMW in this but you can similarities in almost all of the cars in this sector.  I struggle sometimes to see the differences between Ford, Nissan and Toyota SUVs. All curves and creases in odd places.

Peter Cavellini

2 January 2020
Pietro Cavolonero wrote:

PC always has to comment, usually with meaningless drivel.  I can see elements of VW and BMW in this but you can similarities in almost all of the cars in this sector.  I struggle sometimes to see the differences between Ford, Nissan and Toyota SUVs. All curves and creases in odd places.

I didn't expand on it my opinion, I thought didn't have to?, also, I'm nice, are you...being nice?

macaroni

2 January 2020
Who in their right mind would hand over any amount of money for this utter rubbish?

Why is anyone on this forum taking it seriously?

FastRenaultFan

2 January 2020

Its not bad looking at all inside or out. Just need a better name both for the company and it.  

macaroni wrote:

Who in their right mind would hand over any amount of money for this utter rubbish? Why is anyone on this forum taking it seriously?

How do you know its rubbish? Have you driven it? Have you sat in it? I doubt it. I came in here expecting it to look terrible but actually its not bad its just a pity about the terrible names both it and the company have. Imagine talking to a friend or a collogue and they ask about your car. Oh its a DFQP Glory 580 

Collogue A what. Is that a computer code or somethinh lol.  

