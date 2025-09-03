BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 'China speed at Ingolstadt': Audi eyes 2.5-year 'TT' EV development
UP NEXT
Porsche axes ICE 718 Cayman and Boxster ahead of EV comeback

'China speed at Ingolstadt': Audi eyes 2.5-year 'TT' EV development

As prototypes of new two-seater begin testing, VW Group CEO Oliver Blume says ardent ICE fans "have to drive it"

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
3 September 2025

Audi is already testing prototypes of its new electric sports car ahead of its planned launch in 2027, as part of an accelerated development programme that will be just 30 months from sign-off to showrooms.

The radical new Concept C previews a successor to the Audi TT, which will be in showrooms in two years and is set to be the quickest-developed car the German brand has yet launched - setting the tone for a new strategy that aims to match Chinese competitors on pace.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner told Autocar that the Concept C is about showcasing new design cues and technology "but also speed".

"China speed at Ingolstadt comes with that car - around 30 months development time, which is really a revolution for us, to develop a car at that speed."

Döllner stopped short of giving a precise launch date and wouldn't say when the Concept C was officially signed off, but Autocar has learned that prototype testing of both this car and the related Porsche 718 EV has begun in earnest, and bosses are keen to emphasise the capabilities of the underpinning platform.

Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume said that he has driven prototypes of the upcoming sports cars (which use an adapted version of the Porsche and Audi-developed PPE platform, with their batteries behind the seat) and is confident of their ability to appease driving enthusiasts.

"It's such a different level comparing to the combustion engine cars," he said. "Drivability, agility, the power you have... It's a completely new feeling. And I'm so passionate about the platform."

Asked how he would respond to critics who say the lack of an engine is an inhibitor to engagement, Blume said: "They have to drive it.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Amarok dynamic tracking
Volkswagen Amarok
7
Volkswagen Amarok
Mercedes AMG CLE 53 review 2025 001 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
Skoda Fabia
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
8
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
Cupra Ateca lead
Cupra Ateca
6
Cupra Ateca
Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
The third generation Audi TT
The first generation Audi TT was launched in 1998

Audi TT

Can the juggernaut sports coupé roll on to even greater success, or has Audi's icon lost its edge against more purpose-built machines?

Read our review
Back to top

"You feel so close to the road, having the noise of the wheels, and it's such fantastic driving. The direct steering we have, it offers such a lot of opportunities, and then there's the agility."

Blume added that despite the inevitable technical relationship between the Audi and Porsche models, they would stand as clearly distinct models, each with its own positioning and target market.

"We have very clear brand identities which are very different between Porsche and Audi," he said, "and that's what we are doing over the whole Volkswagen Group: defining the clear brand identities. 

Meanwhile, Audi chief technical officer Geoffrey Bouquot gave Autocar some insight into the priorities of the Concept C's development programme, emphasising the importance of dynamics and engagement. 

"It's all about the emotions and [being] fun to drive, and at the same time reducing to what you want to focus on.

"Do you want to experience something that is full of information? No. You want to enjoy the drive, and you want to have only the information that you need, whenever you need - and this is part of the things that we're working heavily on."

Döllner previously indicated that Audi was considering synthesised exhaust notes and artificial gearboxes as a means of boosting the engagement factor, but Bouquot said the firm will integrate only what is necessary to enhance the driving experience.

Advertisement
Back to top

"The most important thing is that the technology is serving the experience and not the other way around. We don't want to give some gimmicks," he said. "I think the most important is that we focus on what an electric car is about."

Asked if Audi was trying to match the handling characteristics of a traditional sports coupé like the old TT or a contemporary mid-engined model, Bouquot suggested the priority was more about exploring the capabilities of the architecture.

"It's more about also the acceleration, the capabilities of driving, while also being very stable. It's something that we can fine-tune, all the sportiness, but I would not say we copied anything. It's more like we took inspiration and then translated it into a BEV model."

Ultimately, he agreed with Audi's chief of design Massimo Frascella in voicing a commitment to the production car being "as close as possible" to the Concept C show car.

He added that daily usability has also been a focus of the development programme, as real-world practicality remains a core attribute for any new Audi car - regardless of positioning.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Rolls-Royce cars for sale

 Rolls-Royce GHOST 6.75 V12 Auto 4WD Euro 6 4dr
2025
£339,000
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II 6.75 V12 Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2025
£599,995
60miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Series II Black Badge
£499,950
101miles
Petrol
Automatic
View detailsopens in a new tab
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 6.75 V12 Auto 4WD Euro 6 4dr (EWB)
2025
£334,950
140miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Rolls-Royce GHOST 6.75 V12 Black Badge Auto 4WD Euro 6 4dr
2025
£439,825
150miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Rolls-Royce CULLINAN SERIES II 6.75 V12 Black Badge Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2025
£419,990
240miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Rolls-Royce SPECTRE 120kWh Auto 4WD 2dr
2025
£421,475
350miles
Electric
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Rolls-Royce PHANTOM 6.75 V12 Auto Euro 6 4dr
2025
£419,995
500miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Rolls-Royce Dawn 6.6 V12 Black Badge Auto Euro 6 2dr
2022
£329,995
500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 281 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Amarok dynamic tracking
Volkswagen Amarok
7
Volkswagen Amarok
Mercedes AMG CLE 53 review 2025 001 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
Skoda Fabia
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
8
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
Cupra Ateca lead
Cupra Ateca
6
Cupra Ateca
Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review

View all car reviews