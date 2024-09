BYD has bought out the remainder of Mercedes-Benz’s stake in Denza, which was co-founded by the Chinese and German companies in 2010.

Its acquisition of the 10% share (for an undisclosed amount) means it has taken full control of the premium electric car brand.

Denza was originally a 50:50 joint venture between BYD and Mercedes, but the former upped its stake to 90% two years ago.

The move comes as Denza begins to lay the groundwork for its entry into the European market.