BMW previews long-awaited M3 Touring

BMW has previewed the highly anticipated M3 Touring, due to arrive later this year as the first M3 estate in the performance car's history.

In a video uploaded to YouTube detailing the history of BMW fast estates, linked below, the rear of the car is shown undisguised for the first time.

The BMW M3 Touring shares many styling features with the M3 saloon, but the 3 Series Touring-style body is a notable difference. The sharp rear bumper is carried over from the M3 saloon, along with the four exhaust pipes that bookend a large diffuser. A 3D-printed lip spoiler can be seen above the rear windscreen, with roof rails extending towards the front.

The front of the car can also be seen in the video, albeit in camouflaged form. Like the rear, the bumpers are carried over from the regular M3, featuring a double kidney grille, bonnet bulges and large intakes towards the edges.

A release date for the M3 Touring has yet to be confirmed, but the car seems likely to be launched later this year.

The car is one of a number of imminent M models in the works as the performance sub-brand celebrates its 50th anniversary, with a new M2 Competition coupé, a lightweight M4 CSL coupé and the 740bhp XM SUV also on the way.

The M3 Touring bears a strong resemblance to the 3 Series Touring, although it can be differentiated by flared arches, large air intakes and a sports exhaust system. It will give BMW a direct rival to the long-established Audi RS4 Avant for the first time.

BMW has yet to reveal technical details of the M3 estate, but has confirmed it will use its turbocharged six-cylinder petrol M engine. The M3 Touring is expected to share its mechanicals and powertrain with the M3 saloon and M4, in which the S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line engine delivers 473bhp and 443lb ft in standard form.