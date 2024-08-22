BACK TO ALL NEWS
BMW overtakes Tesla in European electric car market
BMW overtakes Tesla in European electric car market

German brand sold 308 more EVs than its American rival in July as Model Y and Model 3 sales slipped
Charlie Martin Autocar
22 August 2024

BMW has for the first time overtaken Tesla in the European electric car market.

The German brand delivered 14,869 new EVs in Europe last month, 308 more than its American rival.

Tesla experienced a slump in Europe in July, with registrations of its Model Y SUV falling by 16% to 9544 and those of its Model 3 saloon falling by 17% to 4694.

The total number of EV sales in Europe fell by 6% year on year, which market analyst Jato Dynamics attributed to the lack of government incentives and buyers’ concerns about resale values.

Europe’s best-selling EV last month was the Model Y, followed by the Volvo EX30 with 6573 sales and the Volkswagen ID 4 with 5295.

The overall European market grew by 2% compared with July 2023 to 1.03 million cars – of which 54% were SUVs.

Jato analyst Felipe Munoz said: “Consumers in Europe now have access to more choice than ever before, and SUVs are a more comfortable and desirable option for many.

This alongside the increasing availability of affordable models is helping consumers to make the switch from traditional segments to SUVs.”

The best-selling model was the Dacia Sandero, with 22,398 sales, followed by the Volkswagen T-Roc (19,254) and the Toyota Yaris Cross (17,314). 

The Ford Puma, the UK’s best-seller in 2023, slipped to 20th place in Europe as registrations fell by 25% year-on-year to 10,342.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Reporter, Autocar

As Autocar’s news reporter, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Anton motorhead 22 August 2024
No mention of how the Chinese EVs were doing - not to mention Morgan!!!
Peter Cavellini 22 August 2024

Not surprised, BMW's are better built, there interiors look the money, and BMW have been around much longer than Tesla.

