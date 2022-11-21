New Mercedes-Benz EQG specs confirmed as testing ramps up

Durability testing of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQG has begun in earnest, with a series of prototypes being pressed into duty at the halfway point of a four-year engineering programme.

Originally previewed in concept car form at the 2021 Munich motor show, the new electric version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is set to become Mercedes-Benz’s ninth dedicated electric model when it goes on sale in the UK in 2024, kicking off a whole new chapter of electrification for the traditional hardcore off-roader, a mainstay of the German car maker’s line-up since 1979.

The EQG is also earmarked to act as a technological spearhead for Mercedes-Benz’s newly created G (for Geländewagen) sub-brand, promising what its CEO, Emmerich Schiller, describes as an “unparalleled combination of luxury and off-road ability for electric vehicles”.

“From the start, it was decided the electric G-Class should be at least as good as the internal combustion engine model both on road and off road. We didn’t want to compromise on capabilities,” he says.

Based on the latest iteration of the G-Class – codenamed and known within Mercedes-Benz engineering circles as W463 – the EQG builds off a modified version of the steel ladder-frame chassis used by internal-combustion-engine models, alongside which it is planned to be produced at long-time partner Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria.

Early road-going prototypes confirm the EQG will retain the same characteristic square-rigged exterior styling as other existing G-Class models. Although disguised, they feature standard body panels together with a number of small but unique details, as hinted at on the earlier concept, including a new-look front bumper and a blanked-off grille.

“We have two skateboards with the same hat on top,” says Schiller, in reference to the ladder-frame chassis and familiar G-Class styling. “As with the internal-combustion-engine models, the body is connected to the ladder frame at eight points.”