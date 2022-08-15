Future BMW M3 to be ‘groundbreaking’ EV with traditional feel

BMW’s M performance division is preparing to launch its final pure combustion sports car in its 50th year, before embarking on a rapid-fire electrification programme that will bring the most powerful BMW M5 yet, a Lamborghini Urus-baiting SUV and, ultimately, an electric successor to the BMW M3.

It has been a busy year so far for BMW’s performance arm, which has already revealed the stripped-back BMW M4 CSL, the BMW M3 Touring estate and its first endurance racer in 23 years, the BMW V8 Hybrid LMDh. But still to come is the production version of the 740bhp BMW XM hybrid SUV and long-awaited second-generation BMW M2 Coupé.

The upcoming M2 Coupé will be the final ‘full-fat’ M car to go without electric assistance, driven instead by a detuned version of the B58 3.0-litre straight six that powers its M3 and M4 siblings. Meanwhile, the XM, arriving at roughly the same time, will be the first M hybrid – and a spearhead for the landmark transition of one of the world’s most successful performance brands to electric power.

Next up will be the new-generation M5 – set to use a variation of the XM’s electrified V8 – and beyond that, the prospect of electric reinventions for traditional M cars beckons.

BMW aims for 50% of its global sales to be electric by 2030, and in certain markets (including the UK and most likely the EU), it will be unable to sell any cars with a combustion engine beyond 2035. That means even its fan-favourite M cars will eventually switch to pure-EV power.

Now, BMW M boss Frank van Meel has given Autocar the first clues as to the brand’s priorities as it prepares to future-proof its performance cars and suggested that even the legendary M3 will remain true to its long-established formula in the post-petrol era.