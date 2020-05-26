BMW 5 Series 2020 facelift to be revealed overnight

BMW is due to pull the covers off its facelifted 5 Series overnight, with a digital stream going live at 0700 tomorrow morning (27 May).
First posted on BMW's official Korean Instagram account, a darkened image shows a disguised 5 Series wearing the same redesigned front-end look as previously spotted prototypes.
Captioned 'the 5 and the 6', the image along with further social media posts reveals the 6 Series Gran Turismo will also be similarly updated and shown at the same time.
Previous spy shots of test mules preview the updated model in both saloon and Touring variants. Like the saloon, the estate appears to gain only subtle tweaks to the front and rear, but we can see that hybrid versions will be told apart by a bespoke front bumper design, with a horizontal vane spanning the width of the lower air intake.
Previous reports that BMW would significantly increase the size of the executive car's trademark kidney grille appear to be incorrect, as it looks to have grown more subtly than it did on the facelifted 7 Series.
The move is part of a broader strategy at BMW that aims to give each model its own individual appearance, with the latest 3 Series sporting a different front-end look.
Further design changes include redesigned headlights and a more heavily structured front bumper that incorporates newly designed air vents, including vertical air curtain ducts at the outer edges.
Join the debate
TS7
I think the only thing of interest/concern here is...
..."a more prominent kidney grille". AKA, how to uglify a once handsome car.
Cenuijmu
TS7 wrote:
I didn't even read the article as the title " a bold new look " told me all I needed to know.
jer
Adrian van Hoydonks
Legacy get worse by each new model. But people keep buying em so maybe its just me. Just a thought given how exterior design is pretty average thesr days shouldnt the IDrive drsigners and coders be appearing at shows and in magazine pages, They'd need a wardrobe makeover though!
Jinx59
Adrian van Hoydonks
It’s not just you... it’s me as well. I’ve been faithful to BMW for 19 years, but someone decided they don’t want my business anymore.
Takeitslowly
Jinx59 wrote:
Your wife/partner/boyfriend?
Peter Cavellini
If it ain’t broke...
It a neat evolution, it'll be solid, well screwed together, dependable, it's a five series!
Antony Riley
Intresting Peter you state
Intresting Peter you state well screwed together and dependable not sure which data you rely on but as a car company BMW are not high in the reliabilty or build especially electronics departments , in most customer staisfaction surveys currently available . They are certainly in the stack em high and sell em on PCP,s filling all the parking spaces at Lidl common comes to mind
Antony Riley
Intresting Peter you state
Intresting Peter you state well screwed together and dependable not sure which data you rely on but as a car company BMW are not high in the reliabilty or build especially electronics departments , in most customer staisfaction surveys currently available . They are certainly in the stack em high and sell em on PCP,s filling all the parking spaces at Lidl common comes to mind
Peter Cavellini
Little changes.......
This doesn’t look vastly different from before, it looks a little taller, more headroom inside I guess, the Boot opening looks like it’s going to be awkward to fit large stuff in like Suitcases for instance, but I’m sure it’ll drive just as well as it’s competitors........
Torque Stear
Peter Cavellini wrote:
This is a facelift, moving the roof line would be significant change to the press plant and glass.
The costs of doing this during a mid model life cycle facelift would be excessive, akin to those of developing an estate version of a car.
Pages
Add your comment