The incoming 'baby' Mercedes-Benz G-Class will sit on a bespoke 'ladder-frame' platform, use “nearly all unique” parts and sport a design that “is even more modern than the current car”, bosses have said.

Arriving within the next two years, the new SUV will be the entry model into a growing G-Class range as Mercedes attempts to expand 'G' into a brand in its own right – like JLR has done with Range Rover.

That will include the return of the G-Class Cabriolet, which was announced this week.

Speaking at the Munich motor show, Mercedes chairman Ola Källenius said test mules would “be appearing on roads very soon”, showing a new preview image of the incoming model's rear end.

The so-called Mini G will sit on a unique architecture, confirmed tech boss Markus Schäfer, in order to be “as authentic as possible”.

He said: “The G is a very special, authentic car, and the Mini G has to be authentic. So I cannot take just a platform, I cannot take an existing platform, I have to create my own. It's a completely new development.”

The platform is described by Schäfer as a “miniature ladder-frame chassis”, which he explained was “not ladder-frame to [the current G-Class’s] extent but when it comes to suspension, when it comes to wheel size”.

Schäfer revealed that the Mini G will use “a lot” of unique components, “far more than I ever wish to tell you”, which includes most of the car’s body.

He said: “Over time, just looking at the car’s capabilities and what's needed, I came more and more to the conclusion that everything has to be unique, the whole upper body and everything.

"You know, I can't even take a door handle from [the current] portfolio, because the G-Class has such unique door handles.

"So we spent a lot of time tuning this car, and over time we started to develop so many unique components to make sure it’s very, very good-looking car and very capable.”

The current G-Class is offered with both combustion and electric power, but Autocar understands the Mini G will be sold exclusively as an EV.

Asked about powertrains, especially an electric one, Schäfer was coy, stating: “Stay tuned. I don't want to go in to this detail.”