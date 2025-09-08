BACK TO ALL NEWS
Bespoke platform but traditional looks for Mercedes 'Mini G-Class'
Bespoke platform but traditional looks for Mercedes 'Mini G-Class'

German rival for JLR's upcoming Defender Sport will look like a G-Class but be almost entirely bespoke

Will Rimell Autocar
News
3 mins read
8 September 2025

The incoming 'baby' Mercedes-Benz G-Class will sit on a bespoke 'ladder-frame' platform, use “nearly all unique” parts and sport a design that “is even more modern than the current car”, bosses have said.

Arriving within the next two years, the new SUV will be the entry model into a growing G-Class range as Mercedes attempts to expand 'G' into a brand in its own right – like JLR has done with Range Rover.

That will include the return of the G-Class Cabriolet, which was announced this week.

Speaking at the Munich motor show, Mercedes chairman Ola Källenius said test mules would “be appearing on roads very soon”, showing a new preview image of the incoming model's rear end.

The so-called Mini G will sit on a unique architecture, confirmed tech boss Markus Schäfer, in order to be “as authentic as possible”.

He said: “The G is a very special, authentic car, and the Mini G has to be authentic. So I cannot take just a platform, I cannot take an existing platform, I have to create my own. It's a completely new development.”

The platform is described by Schäfer as a “miniature ladder-frame chassis”, which he explained was “not ladder-frame to [the current G-Class’s] extent but when it comes to suspension, when it comes to wheel size”.

Schäfer revealed that the Mini G will use “a lot” of unique components, “far more than I ever wish to tell you”, which includes most of the car’s body.

He said: “Over time, just looking at the car’s capabilities and what's needed, I came more and more to the conclusion that everything has to be unique, the whole upper body and everything. 

"You know, I can't even take a door handle from [the current] portfolio, because the G-Class has such unique door handles.

"So we spent a lot of time tuning this car, and over time we started to develop so many unique components to make sure it’s very, very good-looking car and very capable.”

The current G-Class is offered with both combustion and electric power, but Autocar understands the Mini G will be sold exclusively as an EV.

Asked about powertrains, especially an electric one, Schäfer was coy, stating: “Stay tuned. I don't want to go in to this detail.” 

In styling terms, the Mini G will be a “tweaked” G-Class, said Mercedes design boss Gorden Wagener, and that will make it “even more modern” than the electric G580 EQ that was launched last year.

Speaking about the design, Wagener said: “You cannot change the G much: it’s iconic. I like the new [current G-Class]: that's a modern G.

"On the little one, we will give a slightly different tweak: a bit more sharpness, a bit younger [light] graphics but still circle. So it's really details.

“But otherwise we stick to the G, and it's a modern G – even a touch more modern than the big one.”

Asked if he wanted to go slightly more radical with the design, Wagener said the fundamentals had to stay the same: “You have to hold yourself back and understand what the icon is about. We strive for iconic design, and there is not such an iconic piece like the G, right?"

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
