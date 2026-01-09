BACK TO ALL NEWS
Stripped-out, £38k Tesla Model 3 Standard coming to UK in Feb

Cut-down version of electric saloon brings a £2000 saving compared with the previous entry-level car

9 January 2026

Tesla has added the cheaper Standard variant to the Model 3 line-up in the UK, cutting the saloon's starting price by £2000 to £39,990.

Key changes from the previous entry level, the Rear-Wheel Drive, include swapping faux-leather upholstery for cloth and trading a centre console for an open storage area.

The sound system forgoes a subwoofer and AM and FM radio, while the driver’s seat and steering wheel are adjusted manually rather than electrically.

The rear passenger touchscreen is omitted, as is a physical key, instead forcing drivers to use the Tesla mobile app for access.

Tesla has yet to disclose a battery capacity, but the Standard is officially capable of driving 332 miles between charges, suggesting it uses the same components as the RWD.

However, it's slower to accelerate to 60mph from a standstill, taking 6.2sec rather than 5.8sec. Its top speed is also reduced to 110mph, down from 125mph.

Tesla opted to limit the Standard’s performance in the UK so that it could sit in a significantly lower insurance group (32) than other variants, making it cheaper to run.

This is among one of several tweaks made to reduce the cost of ownership for UK owners: others include the fitting of 18in alloys to improve residual values, reducing the cost of financing or leasing.

UK deliveries of the Model 3 Standard will begin next month, coinciding with the arrival of the £41,990 Model Y Standard crossover.

