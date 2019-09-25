Audi Sport expands hot SUV line-up with RS Q3 Sportback

Audi Sport has expanded its range of performance SUVs with the launch of the new RS Q3 Sportback coupe-crossover as its second high-performance SUV. It will take on the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GLA45 and BMW X4 M when it goes on sale early next year.

The new machine is based on the recently launched Q3 Sportback, and shares the same underpinnings as the new second-generation RS Q3, which was unveiled as the same time. That includes a five-cylinder, 2.5-litre turbocharged

Along with the forthcoming RS Q8, it is part of a major expansion of Audi Sport’s SUV line-up designed to boost the performance division’s sales.

Product manager Carolin Krause said that the RS Q3 Sportback was aimed at a “completely new segment, for young lifestyle-oriented customers, who want performance and everyday usability.” Krause said there were no concerns within Audi about the new RS Q3 Sportback cannibalising sales from the standard RS Q3, adding: “The market is ready for these models, especially in the smaller segments.”

The RS Q3 Sportback features a number of design changes from the regular Q3 Sportback, both to stand apart from the range and to reinforce the links to the RS Q3. Design Matthew Baggley said: “When we designed the regular Q3 and Q3 Sportback the aim was to give customers as much differentiation as possible, but for the RS models we felt it necessary to bring them back together.”

As a result, both models have wheel arches to widen their width by 10mm (the track remains unchanged). They also get a customised front grille with a single frame design. There are also sculpted air intakes in the new-look front bumper. While the intakes are designed to reflect the RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback, they feature a ‘boomerang’ design that is unique to the two RS Q3 models.