BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi to reveal rugged Activesphere crossover concept next month
UP NEXT
Ford Fiesta axed to make space for new electric cars in Cologne

Audi to reveal rugged Activesphere crossover concept next month

Crossover is designed to have both on- and off-road capabilities and will make its debut in January
News
2 mins read
16 December 2022

The new Audi Activesphere, a next-generation concept car with an electric powertrain and level four autonomous driving capabilities, will be revealed on 26 January. 

Taking the form of a rugged, off-road crossover, the surprise model will provide both on- and off-road capabilities to enable drivers to live a more active lifestyle, according to Audi

The Activesphere is the brand’s latest addition to its next-generation concept line-up, which was originally revealed as a trio of cars consisting of the shape-shifting Skysphere sports coupé, the Urbansphere MPV and the Grandsphere executive saloon. 

Likely to be based on the PPE platform shared by the Urbansphere and Grandsphere, the Activesphere features a raised stature and a large set of wheels, contrasting with sleek bodywork and narrow, sharply designed headlights. Those design features indicate the model will have some degree of off-road capability.  

Although Audi has remained tight-lipped about specific features, all four concepts are crammed full of next-generation technologies, including level four autonomous driving capabilities and creative solutions to improve practicality, relaxation and sustainability.

Audi has previewed a handful of different battery technologies for its concepts. The Urbansphere, which will be the firm’s largest car yet, is fitted with a 120kWh battery with up to 466 miles of range and can charge at speeds of up to 270kW. 

Battery sizes for the Skysphere have not been revealed, although Audi has said the capacity is expected to be higher than 80kWh, offering a range of around 310 miles. 

As for powertrains, Audi’s concepts have figures ranging from 395bhp and 508lb ft of torque for the Urbansphere, to the 711bhp and 708lb ft in the Grandsphere. 

The Activesphere will make its first public debut at Audi's "Celebration of Progress" event.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Audi TT RS front action
Iconic Edition of the TT RS starts at £87,650
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Audi A3 1.4 TFSI SE Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£10,000
57,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Audi A7 3.0 TDI V6 50 S Line Sportback Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£32,008
33,704miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi Q5 2.0 TDI S Line Quattro Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£9,995
115,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi Q3 2.0 TDI SE S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£14,995
43,249miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 25 Black Edition Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£23,999
10,802miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,990
95,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi A5 3.0 TDI V6 Sport Quattro Euro 4 2dr
2008
£4,999
111,000miles
Diesel
Manual
2
View details
Audi Q2 1.6 TDI 30 Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,000
25,074miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 30 Sport S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£21,500
10,988miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 16 December 2022

See a niche, create a niche, which?

Latest Drives

peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Audi TT RS front action
Iconic Edition of the TT RS starts at £87,650
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive

View all latest drives