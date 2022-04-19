BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi Urbansphere is electric SUV concept for China's megacities
UP NEXT
New 2022 Ferrari 296 GTS is 819bhp hybrid convertible

Audi Urbansphere is electric SUV concept for China's megacities

Concept is German firm’s biggest vehicle yet and completes 'sphere' trio alongside Skysphere and Grandsphere
News
4 mins read
19 April 2022

Audi has fully revealed the Urbansphere, the third of its trio of next-generation concept cars developed to showcase a future of autonomous vehicle design based on an electric architecture. 

Taking the form of a large SUV, the Urbansphere follows the Skysphere, a shape-shifting roadster concept, and the Grandsphere, a saloon described as a "private jet for the road". Like the two prior concept vehicles, the Urbansphere is designed around level four autonomous driving capabilities.  

Based on the same Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture as the Grandsphere, the Urbansphere measures 5510mm long, 2010mm wide and 1780mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3400mm - significantly larger than the firm’s AI:ME crossover concept revealed in 2019.

Related articles

It’s the German firm’s biggest vehicle to date. The largest model Audi currently sells is the Q7 SUV, which is almost 500mm shorter and has a wheelbase of 2994mm.

An octagonal visor is positioned on the front of the car in place of a traditional grille and constructed of an LED ‘digital light surface,’ which the firm has called the Audi Light Canvas. A similar, rectangular arrangement appears at the rear of the car.

Despite the Urbansphere's size, Audi says it has been designed with megacities in mind, specifically targeting the Chinese market. The design itself was finalised following a ‘co-creation’ approach with the firm’s design studios in Beijing, taking into account the ‘human needs’ of real customers in the city. 

The result, Audi says, is a “completely new approach” to car design. “This is a car that was really designed inside out,” Audi said. “We took the requirements that our customers have for the cabin of such a car for the interior. They were the centre stage of our development work.” 

The Urbansphere features counter-hinged doors at the front and rear, with no B-pillar. When entering the car, the seats swivel outwards for ease of access, while a "red carpet of light" is projected onto the ground. The firm says the car is able to act as a lounge or as a mobile office, providing a third living space for owners when stuck in traffic. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai i30 Fastback DCT N Line 2022 review lead

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2022 UK first drive review lead

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review
1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
The second generation Audi Q7

Audi Q7

New flagship SUV is lighter, smaller and smarter. But is it any better?

Read our review
Back to top

Many materials used in the model’s construction have come from sustainable sources, Audi says. Wood used around the cabin has been sourced from areas close to its manufacturing site, while the model’s seats are made of recycled polyamide. 

In keeping with the self-driving ethos, the Urbansphere’s steering wheel, driver pedals and dashboard can all be hidden when using autonomous functions. 

Audi says the Urbansphere’s level four functions include making dinner reservations or online shopping, as well as picking up passengers from their home, finding a parking space and charging the battery.

The Urbansphere features two rows of two seats and each seat is able to rotate to form a communal area for the driver and passengers. Occupants have up to 1780mm of head room, as well as speakers in each headrest and privacy screens. 

All passengers have access to a large, transparent OLED ‘cinema screen’, which pivots vertically from the roof of the car and can be used to watch movies or join video conferences. The Urbansphere also uses stress detection technology, voice analysis and facial scans to calculate a passenger’s feelings and suggest ways to relax. 

The Urbansphere is driven by dual electric motors, positioned on the front and rear axles, to produce a total of 395bhp and 508lb ft of torque. 

Advertisement
Back to top

The concept also uses rear-axle steering and is equipped with 24in wheels and adaptive air suspension, which, Audi says, offers “outstanding comfort not only on city highways but even on the uneven, often patched asphalt of downtown streets with no noticeable body movement”.

Power is supplied by the same 120kWh battery used by the Urbansphere, offering up to 466 miles of range. Audi says it is able to charge at speeds of up to 270kW, which would power it from 5% to 80% in less than 25 minutes. 

Although the Urbansphere is targeted towards the Chinese automotive market and the country’s megacities, Audi says the model is designed to work anywhere in the world.

Car Review
Audi Q7
The second generation Audi Q7
Read our full road test review
Read more

Sike Guse, Audi’s brand and communication strategy boss, said: “The idea was to have development done in China specifically for Asian metropolitan areas, but we believe this is a concept that could benefit other megacities of this world.  

“A European design wouldn’t be much different, really. Our claim is this must be a car that works everywhere in the world. The final elements and fine tuning were done with Chinese customers, and it is geared a bit towards the Chinese market.”

Used cars for sale

 Audi Q7 3.0 Tdi 218 Quattro S Line 5dr Tip Auto
2016
£10,500
42,133miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi Q7 3.0 Tdi 245 Quattro S Line Sport Ed 5dr Tip Auto
2015
£25,299
60,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi Q7 3.0 Tdi Quattro S Line 5dr Tip Auto
2015
£26,999
76,333miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi Q7 3.0 Tdi Quattro S Line 5dr Tip Auto
2015
£28,445
82,094miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi Q7 3.0 Tdi 218 Quattro S Line 5dr Tip Auto
2016
£29,850
66,727miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi Q7 3.0 Tdi Quattro Se 5dr Tip Auto
2016
£29,950
56,367miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi Q7 3.0 Tdi Quattro Se 5dr Tip Auto
2016
£29,990
62,098miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi Q7 3.0 Tdi Quattro S Line 5dr Tip Auto
2015
£30,079
43,068miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi Q7 3.0 Tdi 218 Quattro S Line 5dr Tip Auto
2016
£30,500
44,653miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
abkq 19 April 2022

No B-pillar plus other unrealistically thin pillars. This is pure fantasy. Not worth the pixels the image is rendered on.

Latest Drives

1 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai i30 Fastback DCT N Line 2022 review lead

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2022 UK first drive review lead

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review
1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

View all latest drives