Audi plots 'flexible' switch to EVs based on demand

Brand remains "fully committed" to EV future but phasing out of ICE cars by 2033 is now demand-dependent
James Attwood
19 March 2024

Audi is still planning to phase out all of its ICE cars by 2033, but boss Gernot Döllner hasn’t ruled out moving that date back if electric car demand doesn’t pick up.

While several car makers have scaled back or delayed plans to transition to an all-electric line-up in the wake of weakening demand for EVs, Dollner said there was “no doubt” that “the future of the vehicle is electric”.

Audi will begin a major product offensive this year, with the new Q6 e-tron electric SUV the first of 20 models – with both ICE and EV powertrains – that will launch in 2024 and 2025.

It will be followed later this year by a new A6 e-tron electric saloon and new versions of the A4 saloon and estate (rebranded A5) and Q5 SUV.

Audi is aiming to have an EV in “all core segments” by 2026, with the aim to also launch its final new ICE car that year, working towards a previously announced date to phase out non-EV sales in 2033.

Asked at Audi’s annual media conference about that 2033 date, Döllner said the firm was “fully committed to e-mobility" but it had to be “ambidextrous” in its future planning, hinting that plug-in hybrids will also play a key role.

“We have and will ensure that a combination of battery-electric and clean, efficient combustion engines and plug-in hybrid powertrains will be available for the transition period [towards electric],” said llner.

"We are renewing our entire portfolio, so we are very flexibly positioned.

“The plan is for the last combustion and PHEV premieres to take place in 2026, and in 2033 we plan to conduct the phase-out of combustion vehicles – but if there are any ups and downs, we can flexibly react to it.”

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

Peter Cavellini 19 March 2024

Funny how nearly all car brands are delaying their EV change over, Ev's not so popular maybe?, because they cost too much?, car owners can't afford to change because of economic downturn globally?, or is that just supposition?

