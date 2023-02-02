Electric Audi A6 estate nearly ready for 2024 unveiling

The long-awaited electric version of the Audi A6 is nearly ready to be revealed, with prototypes shedding almost all their camouflage during the final stages of development.

A prototype of the new A6 Avant E-tron has been spotted testing on roads around Germany, revealing its bold new design language as it gears up to take on the upcoming BMW i5 Touring.

Its profile has been heavily influenced by last year's acclaimed A6 Avant E-tron concept, gaining with slim daytime running lights sitting above the main headlights, a large front grille, cameras to replace its rear-view mirrors and completely redesigned rear lights with a (still obscured) light bar.

It also has door handles also sit regressed into the bodywork – something not shown on the concept – and new, aerodynamically optimised alloys.

When it's launched later this year, the electric car will become one of the first models to showcase the Audi's refreshed design image and one of the first electric executive estate cars on sale.

Audi hasn't yet given full details of the drivetrain, but it's expected to sit on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which Audi has developed in partnership with Porsche and will be deployed first in the new Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 E-tron.

The new A6's specifications will likely mirror those of the PPE-based Q6 E-tron, which offers a 396bhp 100kWh battery in '55' trim, and is equipped with 800V charging architecture, which means faster charging and a less weight.