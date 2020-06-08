Aston Martin plots long-wheelbase DBX and coupe version

Aston Martin has confirmed that it plans to add more “derivatives” of its new DBX SUV in 2021, thanks to a healthy book of orders for the standard car.

The announcement was made as part of the firm’s first-quarter financial report, in which new executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said the Porsche Cayenne rival’s launch plan remains on track despite shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stroll said: “With St Athan reopened safely last week, I’m extremely pleased that the DBX remains on track for deliveries in the summer and has a strong order book behind it extending into 2021.

“Based on these successful initial orders for the DBX, we plan to unveil future derivatives starting from 2021.”

While CEO Andy Palmer has been open about plans to introduce a hybrid version of the DBX during its life cycle, this isn’t due for at least two years, and the use of the word ‘derivatives’ strongly suggests more bodystyles are coming.

Sources suggest that Aston Martin is very keen to leverage the heavy investment in the DBX’s all-new platform as much as possible, intending to cover more bases than the existing model does.

Earlier this year, executive vice-president and chief creative officer Marek Reichman told Australian title GoAuto that two options under investigation are a sleeker, more coupé-like DBX and a stretched wheelbase variant.

Reichman said: “We’ll never go down [in size], but maybe it’s less capacity. So the wheelbase may remain the same, but maybe the box shrinks a little bit. Because in terms of downsizing, we’re never going to be a Macan versus a Cayenne.