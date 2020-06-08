Aston Martin plots long-wheelbase DBX and coupe version

Aston Martin has confirmed that it plans to add more “derivatives” of its new DBX SUV in 2021, thanks to a healthy book of orders for the standard car.
The announcement was made as part of the firm’s first-quarter financial report, in which new executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said the Porsche Cayenne rival’s launch plan remains on track despite shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Stroll said: “With St Athan reopened safely last week, I’m extremely pleased that the DBX remains on track for deliveries in the summer and has a strong order book behind it extending into 2021.
“Based on these successful initial orders for the DBX, we plan to unveil future derivatives starting from 2021.”
While CEO Andy Palmer has been open about plans to introduce a hybrid version of the DBX during its life cycle, this isn’t due for at least two years, and the use of the word ‘derivatives’ strongly suggests more bodystyles are coming.
Sources suggest that Aston Martin is very keen to leverage the heavy investment in the DBX’s all-new platform as much as possible, intending to cover more bases than the existing model does.
Earlier this year, executive vice-president and chief creative officer Marek Reichman told Australian title GoAuto that two options under investigation are a sleeker, more coupé-like DBX and a stretched wheelbase variant.
Reichman said: “We’ll never go down [in size], but maybe it’s less capacity. So the wheelbase may remain the same, but maybe the box shrinks a little bit. Because in terms of downsizing, we’re never going to be a Macan versus a Cayenne.
Join the debate
Symanski
Sack Reichman.
Since the quote from the Q1 results they've sacked Andy Palmer, something that he wasn't even aware was going to happen.
DBX sales aren't that strong, and those who have placed deposits for the Valhalla are starting to ask for them back.
Ultimately, the problem at Aston Martin is Marek Reichman. His designs are selling. Tobias Moers, the new CEO that will be in place by August, must sack Reichman. If he doesn't he's just repeating the same mistakes of Palmer in not fixing Aston's biggest problem - Reichman.
Only then will Stroll get the return in investment he's looking for. Biggest worry is that Stroll isn't interested in the product, might turned Aston in to Amstrad, but somehow thinks he'll increase the value of the "Brand", as he put it. Why does he always refer to brand with a capital B? That should be your first warning...
jason_recliner
Reichman is Safe and Sound!
Moers stated he considers Reichman to be one of the most talented and influential stylists currently working, one he "admires greatly". And that was before he took the role at AML - Marek ain't going nowhere!
As for his styles - look at the handsome, butch yet classy DBX above. Look at the utterly sensational Valkyrie above. The finest looking cars in their respective categories. The guy is clearly a styling genius.
Symanski
Einstein...
Einstein stated it was a sign of insanity to repeatedly do the same thing time and time again expecting a different result. To continue with the failed designs from Reichman is a sign of insanity.
With so many new models, and the DBX immanent, these should be the best of times for Aston, yet they've found themselves in deep trouble. The cars aren't selling. Reichman's designs are selling. No other company would put up with his successions of failures.
bgreenstone
Disagree
Symanski, I usually agree with you when you're ripping on Reichman, but on this one I have to disagree. DBX sales have been extremely strong - far more than they were expecting. They've sold out of the initial allotment for the year, and have a wait-list going into at least the first half of next year. As for the Valhalla, I have not heard anything about orders being canceled. I do not believe this to be accurate.
Symanski
Non-Customer orders.
That's fine - always question what you read, even from me.
Initial figures on the DBX had a split, 1,200 were direct to customer sales, 600 not customer generated orders. In other words, dealerships ordering cars. There has been more sales since then, just over 2,000 now but that also includes those without end-customers. And the year's production has got less due to the Beer Bug.
As for Valhalla, check the Karenable site, the Secret Supercar Owner, where she talks about customers getting their refundable deposit back. I did a search on this and found other examples of this. I had previously dicovered that the Valhalla was still being marketed to potential buyers, even though it was reportedly sold out.
Billnyethescienceguy
One thing at a time
Mark_N
Too much talk about futures...
The only thing that's going to save Aston Martin is a reviving world economy and the DBX built on time, to the right quality and within budget. Only that will generate the cash flow for the company to recover from its parlous state and move forwards. I think under Palmer, they have spread themselves too thinly, too many vanity projects and halo products. There's too much talk about futures too far in advance of them arriving. The "company sources" should keep their mouths shut about futures, no more musings about what might be.
Job One is to get the DBX out the door in its current form. Nothing else matters.
michael knight
The industry has morphed into
The industry has morphed into a perverse alternate reality where all the illustrious nameplates, once renowned for racing successes and technical innovation become purveyors of SUV derivatives. 'Because that's what people want'
This is what seperates the visionaries from the also-rans: do you react to the market, or do you create the market.
AM name has been truly debased.
TStag
If Aston can continue making
If Aston can continue making great sports cars by flogging some SUVs I'm all for it. The more I look at the DBX the more I like it, personally I think they are getting back on track.
With Ferrari, Aston, Porsche and Lamborgini all making SUVs or planning to I wonder how long McLaren will hold out?
Symanski
DBX - Not terrible.
The outside of the DBX isn't terrible, but not right either. It could be so much better. Look at the I-Pace - it's a sports coupe in SUV form. That is the work of a design genius.
Inside and it's a huge letdown. Compare with the Bentley Bentayga. That is somewhere special to sit in, and makes you feel special. I'm not saying that Aston needs to be on-par with the Bentley, but it has to be far closer than it is right now with its disfunctional styling.
I've no objection to Aston doing an SUV. Dr Bez came up with the idea for Lagonda to do them, and if they had they'd have been ahead of all the other premium marques.
