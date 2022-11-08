BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alpine confirms two new large luxury sports cars from 2026
UP NEXT
New BMW 5 Series to arrive in 2024, joined by all-electric i5

Alpine confirms two new large luxury sports cars from 2026

French performance brand targeting global growth with rivals for Lotus Eletre and Type 133
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
8 November 2022

French sports car firm Alpine will introduce two new large sporting EVs as part of a drive to capture market share outside of Europe. 

The Renault-owned marque, which is on track to go all-electric by 2026, has already confirmed that a new-generation A110 sports coupé, a Renault 5-based hot hatchback and a rakish-roofed sporting crossover will arrive by 2026, and has now confirmed that it will then launch EVs in the D and E segments. 

These two cars, the shapes and positioning of which have not been confirmed, will be crucial in establishing Alpine as a significant player in markets outside of Europe.

Related articles

In a wide-reaching update of the Renault Group's transformation strategy, CEO Luca de Meo today confirmed that Alpine will target massive expansion outside of Europe, most notably with potential entries into North America and China.

Larger – and no doubt more luxury-focused – sports cars will be crucial to attracting a market share in these markets, where such models have helped established European marques capture and maintain market share in recent years. 

New markets will account for an expected half of Alpine's growth by 2030, the brand says, though it has yet to confirm any specific production or revenue targets. Some 15% of its sales will be made in markets outside Europe by 2030, it estimates. 

Currently, says de Meo, Alpine's production facility in Dieppe, northern France, is "flat out" meeting capacity for today's petrol-powered A110. The site will be configured to build the upcoming GT X-Over SUV from 2025, but it has yet to be confirmed whether it will build the newly confirmed D- and E-segment models. 

No doubt the two new cars will use a variation of the Renault Group's CMF-EV architecture, as pioneered by the Renault Mégane E-Tech and Nissan Ariya, albeit with extensive reworkings made in line with an enhanced focus on performance, luxury and dynamic credentials. 

Details will not be confirmed for some time, but it is likely that the duo will use the new 268bhp EV motor entering production at Renault's Cléon factory in 2027 - perhaps even with one on each axle for four-wheel drive and a power output comparable to dedicated performance EVs from Porsche and Lotus

It seems Alpine is following a similar strategy to its Hethel-based rival – and technical partner – with a dual focus on dedicated electric sports cars (the upcoming A110 EV) and more luxury- or 'lifestyle'-focused EVs, which will help it maintain an enthusiastic fanbase while targeting higher volumes in global markets.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front

Alpine A110

France’s revered sports car brand is back and chasing some heavyweight scalps

Read our review
Back to top

It is possible that the Alpine D-segment EV will rival the upcoming Lotus Type 133 sports saloon, and the E-segment will go up against the Eletre SUV. As with Lotus, Alpine is keen to emphasise that its 'racing pedigree' will continue to play a role in product development, irrespective of market segment. 

Car Review
Alpine A110
Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Notably, both firms are also working on electric successors to their flagship two-seat sports cars and dynamically focused compact crossovers. 

It remains to be seen exactly how closely the Lotus Type 136 and Alpine A110 EV will be related. The firms have agreed to work together on the development of key chassis components, but it is not known if the two cars will share batteries, motors and other structural elements. 

Used cars for sale

 Alpine Alpine 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2020
£48,993
1,707miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Legende DCT Euro 6 2dr
2019
£45,000
22,214miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£57,500
600miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£54,995
976miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Legende DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£53,000
1,433miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine Alpine 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£56,250
1,534miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£56,250
1,534miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo DCT Euro 6 2dr
2022
£54,500
1,700miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine Alpine 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2020
£48,993
1,707miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives