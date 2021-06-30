New Alpine R5: 215bhp electric hot hatch due in 2024

Alpine's reinvention as an exclusively electric brand will begin in 2024 with a hot reworking of the Renault 5 supermini, followed by an electric A110 successor and a larger, grand tourer-style car.

The French performance marque is preparing a three-car ‘dream garage’ for its transformation into Renault’s premium electric brand.

That will include the next-generation A110, a two-seat sports car that Alpine is currently co-developing with Lotus, using a bespoke platform.

The line-up will also feature a hot version of the reborn Renault 5, which is due to arrive in 2024 to replace the Zoe as Renault’s electric compact hatchback.

While the regular 5 will use a 134bhp (100kW) e-motor, the Alpine R5 will use the 215bhp (160kW) motor found in the forthcoming Mégane E-Tech Electric crossover.

Gilles Le Borgne, Renault’s engineering boss, said: “We derived the 100kW motor by shortening the length of the e-motor that we will use for the Mégane. It can go through the same production line and has the same technology but less copper and other elements, so it's shorter.”

Asked by Autocar if the larger 215bhp motor would fit in the 5’s CMF-BEV platform, Le Borgne said: “The final answer is yes, because we want to do Alpine cars, as you can imagine. By shortening the engine, it has the same global installation. We will need to adjust the track, because it will be more sporty on the R5 Alpine.”

In its first incarnation, Alpine produced a hot version of the original 5 (although it was badged the 5 Gordini in the UK, because Chrysler owned the rights to the Alpine name at the time).

The third silhouette appears to show a high-riding coupé with a grand-touring profile, suggesting a rival to the Audi E-tron GT fastback or next-generation Porsche Macan SUV.

This car will use Renault’s CMF-EV platform and could be pitched as a hot version of the new Mégane crossover. It will use that machine’s 215bhp motor on the front axle, but Le Borgne added that “in the rear, we will have a big surprise”.

He declined to give any specifics but said: “We want to do torque-vectoring and really amazing handling performance, as you can imagine for an Alpine.”