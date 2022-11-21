Alpine targets sales and sportiness for GT X-Over SUV

The upcoming Alpine GT X-Over, a dynamically focused and aero-optimised sporting crossover to rival the Lotus Eletre and Polestar 3, will provide Alpine with the volume-focused, practical proposition it needs to achieve substantially increased global sales.

The GT X-Over will use the same CMF-EV architecture that underpins the Renault Mégane E-Tech hatchback and the larger Nissan Ariya SUV. It is likely that the Alpine’s lofty power figure and keen dynamics will come courtesy of a second motor on the rear axle, mirroring the range-topping e-4orce version of the Nissan, while the front wheels will be driven by the 215bhp unit used by the Mégane.

Speaking at the Paris motor show last month, Alpine head designer Antony Villain made it clear the brand will not abandon its sporting credentials in the pursuit of high-volume sales. “If we keep the driving experience, the elegance, the sportiness and the stance of the car, it’s not a problem,” he said. A test mule spotted wearing the body of a Dacia Duster SUV, Alpine's sibling brand, has already hinted at a strong emphasis on cornering agility. Spy shots show it with large-diameter sports wheels pushed right to the corners of the architecture, giving a long wheelbase and as wide a track as possible.

“I think there are a lot of other manufacturers that explore ways of staying true to their DNA,” added Villain. “I think it is possible, and there are a lot of customers who really want this kind of car.”

As with other performance-focused brands tapping into higher volumes with larger, heavier models, Alpine will look to ensure that the spirit of its flagship model is carried over to its first SUV. While the Alpine A110 is obviously a modern reinterpretation of the 1963 original, with its distinctive quad-light front end and shapely aluminium curves, the GT X-Over promises a step-change in Alpine’s approach to car design. “You will see a lot of links with the A110,” said Villain, but he added that all-new cars give “more freedom to explore”.