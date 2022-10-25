Lotus Eletre to launch with 893bhp, £120,000 range-topper

The Lotus Eletre SUV, which begins the historic British brand’s reinvention as an electric performance car firm offering a breadth of vehicle types, will launch with a £120,000, 893bhp range-topper.
Claimed by the British firm to be the world’s fastest dual-motor electric SUV, the Eletre R can hit 62mph from standing in 2.95sec – and continue all the way to 165mph – thanks also to its 726lb ft of torque.
When it arrives next summer, the flagship model will sit alongside two other variants (the standard £89,500 Eletre and the sportier-looking £104,500 Eletre S), which both make 595bhp. All three models come with four-wheel drive.
A 112kWh battery is offered across the board, giving 373 miles of range (304 miles in R form) and supporting charging speeds of up to 420kW, good in theory for 10-80% capacity in 20 minutes.
Standard equipment includes active air suspension, torque vectoring, an active front grille, LED headlights and a set of 22in wheels. Inside, all cars are fitted with electrically adjustable seats, wireless phone charging and four-zone climate control.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included, as is a 15-speaker audio system, 15.1in infotainment system and LIDAR-guided assistance tech.
Mid-range S spec cars benefit from an active rear spoiler and privacy glass, an upgraded 23-speaker audio system, ambient lighting, illuminated side sills, soft-close doors and an air quality system.
The Eletre R, meanwhile, is the model’s most powerful offering, with 10-spoke, 22in wheels with performance tyres, stainless steel sports pedals and exterior carbon fibre design features.
Join the debate
Add your comment
This really looks like a cross between a Kia EV6 and a Lamborghini Urus. Okay it will be cheaper than the Lambo, but way more expensive that an EV6 and the upcoming EV6 GT will be very close to it in power and performance, and will be better built with a better warranty and a lot cheaper.
The height of the car in profile is very poorly disguised by the thick black band at the door bottom (see pic of the yellow car). Its like platform shoes. Remember those?
This kind of problem of proportion is the result of forever increasing the height of the shoulder line and compressing the greenhouse.
There is absolutely nothing about this that interests me in any way whatsover.
I don't know. The badge on the bonnet is quite nice!