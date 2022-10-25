Lotus Eletre to launch with 893bhp, £120,000 range-topper

The Lotus Eletre SUV, which begins the historic British brand’s reinvention as an electric performance car firm offering a breadth of vehicle types, will launch with a £120,000, 893bhp range-topper.

Claimed by the British firm to be the world’s fastest dual-motor electric SUV, the Eletre R can hit 62mph from standing in 2.95sec – and continue all the way to 165mph – thanks also to its 726lb ft of torque.

When it arrives next summer, the flagship model will sit alongside two other variants (the standard £89,500 Eletre and the sportier-looking £104,500 Eletre S), which both make 595bhp. All three models come with four-wheel drive.

A 112kWh battery is offered across the board, giving 373 miles of range (304 miles in R form) and supporting charging speeds of up to 420kW, good in theory for 10-80% capacity in 20 minutes.

Standard equipment includes active air suspension, torque vectoring, an active front grille, LED headlights and a set of 22in wheels. Inside, all cars are fitted with electrically adjustable seats, wireless phone charging and four-zone climate control.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included, as is a 15-speaker audio system, 15.1in infotainment system and LIDAR-guided assistance tech.

Mid-range S spec cars benefit from an active rear spoiler and privacy glass, an upgraded 23-speaker audio system, ambient lighting, illuminated side sills, soft-close doors and an air quality system.

The Eletre R, meanwhile, is the model’s most powerful offering, with 10-spoke, 22in wheels with performance tyres, stainless steel sports pedals and exterior carbon fibre design features.