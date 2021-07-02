BACK TO ALL NEWS
MG launches tiny urban EV with 142-mile range

Alpine A290 Beta electric hot hatch to be revealed on 9 May

Renault 5-based prototype will become the performance brand’s first electric car, aimed at a wider market
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
28 April 2023

Alpine has kick-started its push to become a mainstream brand, announcing the upcoming reveal of its long-awaited electric hot hatch.

Dubbed the A290 Beta, the show car being revealed on 9 May will be Alpine's first ‘lifestyle’ vehicle designed for daily usability, rather than outright sportiness.

The ‘A290’ name is a designation explaining the model’s positioning, with ‘2’ referring to its size and hinting at it being based on the B-segment Renault 5 EV. A teaser image showcasing its silhouette all but confirms this, also highlighting a duck-tail-style rear spoiler and a small lip on the R5’s boot lid. An extrusion can be seen where the square daytime running lights feature on the R5 concept.

The ‘90’ moniker means the new hot hatch is a “multi-purpose” sports vehicle, according to an official statement. Alpine’s future sports cars will be designated ‘10’, in keeping with the A110.

The use of ‘Beta’ in the concept car’s name references software development: ‘beta’ software is that which is used for testing just before a final product is ready for release. 

Autocar reported in July 2021 that the A290, due to arrive in 2024, will use the 215bhp (160kW) electric motor from the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric.

Renault chief technology officer Gilles Le Borgne told Autocar: “We derived the 100kW motor [for the Renault 5] by shortening the length of the e-motor that we will use for the Mégane. It can go through the same production line and has the same technology but less copper and other elements, so it's shorter.”

Asked by Autocar if the larger 215bhp motor would fit in the Renault 5’s CMF-BEV platform, Le Borgne said: “The final answer is yes, because we want to do Alpine cars, as you can imagine. By shortening the engine, it has the same global installation. We will need to adjust the track, because it will be more sporty on the R5 Alpine.”

The A290 is one of three cars in the ‘dream garage’ underpinning Alpine’s push to become a high-volume manufacturer –  the other two being the next-generation A110 and an all-new crossover, currently known as the GT X-Over.

The trio will see the brand grow its volumes from a record 3546 in 2022 (having sold only A110s) into six figures by the end of the decade.

Additional reporting by James Attwood

Commenter 5 July 2021
Alpine should make or sell the rights for another firm to make a stretched version of the current A110 with back seats to sell as A310. It would be a waste not to let a comfortable sports car not to be shared with a small family. As a high value limited edition before petrol cars become illegal.
Andy_Cowe 3 July 2021

@Biter (sorry, I get an error trying to do a direct reply), your ID3 may be 1800kg, but it is a bigger car by a different company. The Renault Zoe is 1500kg, and electric technology in cars is progressing quickly, so the new Renault 5 is likely to be lighter, and Alpine have a lightweight focus, so their version will likely be even lighter.

 

215hp is not perfect, but sounds OK as several motoring press stories were reporting a motor little different to the 136hp version expected in the Renault 5.

Zapetero 3 July 2021

Yah man rastafa ALpine R5,not too worry, not un probLem. Hotter than un hot 5 turbo, max x 2.

