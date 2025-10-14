The Alfa Romeo Tonale has been updated with a more aggressive look and a series of mechanical changes that are claimed to make it a sportier proposition.

Chief among the changes is a renewed range of engines designed to meet the latest Euro 6-bis emissions regulations. The entry-level turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine is boosted by 15bhp to 173bhp, thanks to an updated mild-hybrid system.

The four-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid, meanwhile, is now offered with two different power outputs: 187bhp and 266bhp. The latter represents a slight downgrade from the current PHEV’s 276bhp. Alfa has yet to disclose whether the set-up’s electric range has improved from the current 38 miles. It does, however, get a new computer that is claimed to provide a smoother transition between petrol and electric power.

The suspension’s track has also been widened to reduce body roll and understeer, said Alfa.

Visually, the new Tonale is differentiated from the existing car by a more curvaceous front end. Its lower grille area is expanded and upturned, which, Alfa said, is intended to bring it into line with the newer Junior crossover. The main shield-like grille now has horizontal bars running across its width and it is flanked by new air intakes inspired by those on the Giulia GTAm.

Inside, there are new upholstery options, such as Alcantara with contrasting stitching said to resemble cannelloni. The Tonale retains the new gear selector dial that was introduced for its 2025-model-year update.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed. However, the Tonale will receive a new entry-level trim with 17in alloy wheels and fabric upholstery, which is likely to bring the car’s starting price down from the current £38,650.

That could provide a crucial boost to the Tonale’s appeal: Autocar understands fewer than 700 have been registered in the UK so far this year, compared with more than 8000 examples of the rival Audi Q3 and nearly 9000 BMW X1s.

This new entry-level trim – which goes unnamed – will replace the existing Sprint variant. Above it will sit the mid-range Ti, with 18in alloys, tinted windows and a heated steering wheel, among other extras. Veloce trim, with 19in wheels, adaptive-beam headlights and adaptive suspension, remains at the top of the range.

The updated Tonale will be important in Alfa Romeo's quest to improve its commercial performance. According to figures from analyst Jato Dynamics, Tonale sales between January and the end of August 2025 were down by 42% compared with the same period last year, while the Stelvio and Giulia fell by 40% and 24% respectively.