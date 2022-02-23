2022 MG 4 could be similarly styled to China-only MG Mulan

The forthcoming electric MG 4 hatchback, due later this year, is expected to be very similar in design to the Chinese-market MG Mulan, unveiled this week.

The Mulan shows off a fresh design language for the firm, marking it out from the MG ZS EV and MG 5 SW EV.

The 4 was previewed in February, with the image hinting that the new arrival will feature radical design cues.

MG gave few details of the 4 at the time, but it did confirm it measures 4300mm long - a similar size to the Kia e-Niro – and "is developed with the UK consumer in mind".

The new car is set to be positioned as a value alternative to electric family hatchbacks such as the Volkswagen ID 3 and Kia e-Niro.

For the Mulan, MG has claimed a 4.0sec 0-62mph time. However, this hasn't been confirmed for the 4.

The Mulan will also be the first EV built on SAIC’s Nebula platform, meaning it will be rear-wheel-drive.

No battery information has been released for the 4, but it's expected to get something similar to the packs offered in the ZS EV: 51kWh for 198 miles and 73kWh for 273 miles.

Yet it could also be broadly identical to the latest iteration of the 5 EV, with a front-mounted 154bhp motor giving a 0-62mph time of around 7.0sec and a 57.7kWh battery that's good for some 250 miles - figures that would line it up as a viable rival to the Ora Funky Cat, another Chinese hatchback due on sale in the UK this year.

The Mulan also features a wrap-around rear light bar, which was visible in the teaser video for the MG 4.