New 2023 MG electric hatchback to rival Vauxhall Corsa-e
New 2023 MG electric hatchback to rival Vauxhall Corsa-e

MG's new electric hatchback could replace ageing 3 supermini and appear as a concept in April
News
2 mins read
10 January 2022

MG is set to unveil a new electric hatchback in the coming months – and UK sales of the five-door model are already being discussed, according to sources at parent company SAIC.

Exposed in prototype form in a series of photos uploaded to Chinese social media channels (below) before patent filings gave strong clues to the final design, the new hatchback is planned to join the recently facelifted ZS EV and 5 EV in a three-strong line-up of electric MG models in the UK. The new MG Marvel-R, while confirmed for a European launch later this year, has not yet received approval for UK sales.

Although the project is shrouded in secrecy, Autocar understands MG is planning to preview the new model as a concept at the Beijing motor show in April before unveiling the definitive production model during the second half of the year.

Right-hand-drive UK deliveries of the new hatchback, which will rival the Vauxhall Corsa-e and Mini Electric, are slated for 2023.

 

 

Chinese media reports suggest the new hatchback could replace the second-generation MG 3, which has been in production at MG’s Nanjing plant in China since 2011, offering the choice of both electric and combustion drivetrains.

Among the styling details identifying the prototype as an MG is the middle section of the hatchback’s distinctive front bumper, which is shaped similarly to that of the Chinese-owned car maker’s recent Cyberster roadster concept.

The new model also features a prominent shoulder line reminiscent of that seen on the ZS. Other details are obscured by camouflage wrap covering the bodywork, though images from underneath show the battery and reveal the early testing mule uses an independent rear suspension.

The new MG is described as being shorter than the ZS, which extends to 4314mm in length.

Join the debate

Comments
5
Marc 8 February 2022
I've heard the launch model is going to have a raised ride height and body cladding, and is called the Nepalese border incursion edition.
MaxTorque 11 January 2022
If only the general public realised MGs are 100% Chinese they'll think twice about buying them, even given their cheap price. They are about as British as the Spanish flu was Spanish in origin.
Besides, since MG is state-owned buying these cars directly enriches the CCP and look how well that's been panning out for all the countries in the region suffering under Chinese aggression and militarism.
Old But not yet Dead 8 February 2022

Or we could buy guilt free American owned products like , Ford or Stellantis and ignore the mess caused by US aggression in the middle East, or German makes and ignore the economic damage they have caused numerous European states with their EU dominance. Maybe we should buy a Jag or Land Rover as the Indians are so virtuous . Not to mention the Japanese, well that's a good choice as they have never caused any problems.

Best to stick to good old British makes like.......? , well I am sure there is one somewhere, because we have never created any issues anywhere have we.

Time to look at the big picture Max.

TStag 10 January 2022
MG are heading in the right direction. This is one of 2 or 3 Chinese owned car brands I see making it
RTPL 10 January 2022
TStag wrote:

MG are heading in the right direction. This is one of 2 or 3 Chinese owned car brands I see making it

Totally agree, they are hitting a market segment and at a price point that the Europeans have only just started to address. If they can match the Zoe's range, but with a lower price and perhaps an NCAP 4 or 5 star rating, then they will do well.

 

 

 

