2021 Porsche 911 GT3 seen in near-production guise

Nearly undisguised prototypes of Stuttgart's track-ready 911 reveal final bodywork
News
3 mins read
2 November 2020

Porsche’s upcoming 911 GT3 has been spotted almost completely undisguised during its latest round of pre-launch testing.

The 992-generation GT3 has been tested extensively ahead of its official debut early next year, but these latest images give us our best look yet at the production bodywork. Only the rear lights have any remaining camouflage, with the rear bumper showing off a prominent rear diffuser.

Other telltale GT3 styling cues are plain to see, including a large fixed rear wing, front splitter and centre-locking wheels, which are now a hallmark of the model. A pair of sizeable air intakes can be seen in the bonnet, while the lower grille is significantly wider than any current 992-generation car.

This latest sighting follows a video of the track-focused model being tested at speed on the Nürburgring, revealing its flat-six soundtrack.

The collection of clips of a prototype undergoing track development confirms what we knew already: that the next GT3 will retain the naturally-aspirated 'boxer' engine loved by enthusiasts. 

Although it's hard to be sure, it sounds like the 992 GT3 hasn't lost any of the outgoing model's volume and tone, despite the addition of a petrol particulate filter and other emissions-reducing tech. 

Also seen at the end of the video is a GT3 minus the trademark wing, suggesting the sought-after Touring model will make a return.

Further details have yet to be revealed, but we do know the 911 Speedster’s heavily revised 4.0-litre flat-six engine will be carried over to future GT models as Porsche’s GT division persists with naturally aspirated engines. 

GT boss Andreas Preuninger said: “We’ve invested in the future with this engine. I can’t comment on future projects but we would be stupid not to re-use this engine somewhere. 

“Our philosophy in GT cars is to stay naturally aspirated. We want to keep that engine for the future and that’s why we’ve made such a tremendous effort to get the engine right without taking emotion and performance away.”

The Speedster, a swansong for the 991 generation of the 911 priced from £211,599, uses the same powertrain as the outgoing GT3 but receives a host of updates. 

Chief among the updates, and in order to extend the regulatory life of this big-capacity direct-injection flat six, Porsche has fitted two sizeable petrol particulate filters – one integrated into the exhaust tract that exits each side of the block.  

And yet owing to the use of thinner steel, nickel and soldering techniques rather than welding, the exhaust system now weighs 10kg less than before, despite the additional hardware. Power has also increased, from 493bhp to 503bhp, and continues to arrive at 8400rpm.

To achieve this with an engine that is not only cleaner but also suffers from an increase in exhaust back-pressure owing to the new filters is no mean feat.

The fuel-injection system now operates at 250 bar rather than 200 for improved propagation, and each of the engine’s six cylinders now gets a dedicated throttle body. The combined effect – but particularly due to the new throttle bodies – is even sharper throttle response, says Porsche.

12

Boris9119

10 May 2019

Porsche GT3 or Tesla Model S.....Hmm, let me see. And for you Tesla fanboys no, the Tesla is not quicker, faster etc.

xxxx

10 May 2019

Emm no mention of Tesla up until your post, then you insult people who like the car and make a irrelevant comparrasion to insult the company.

Peter Cavellini

10 May 2019
Boris9119 wrote:

Porsche GT3 or Tesla Model S.....Hmm, let me see. And for you Tesla fanboys no, the Tesla is not quicker, faster etc.

A little Italian with a V10 in the back......begins with an L.......?

Boris9119

10 May 2019

No argument there Peter, it gets a seat at the table unlike the Model S! Rounded individuals familiar with this website will know I have praised Tesla for dragging Porsche and all other legacy manufacturers into the electric future, but this is a table reserved for engineering excellence and driver emotion, and consequently there can be no place for Tesla.

johnwick20

2 August 2019

I love Porsche cars and Porsche GT3 is my all-time favorite model. 

NoPasaran

27 January 2020
Boris9119 wrote:

Porsche GT3 or Tesla Model S.....Hmm, let me see. And for you Tesla fanboys no, the Tesla is not quicker, faster etc.

I am a big P-car fan, having owned two.
But I can not understand what Tesla has to do with a 911.

Peter Cavellini

10 May 2019

 Yes, there is no comparison, one is a sports car the other isn’t, or, is that too obvious?

eseaton

10 May 2019

'Next-gen 911 GT3 tipped to use 4.0 Flat 6'.  Now that is the definition of a speculative tip.

 

Very pleased indeed that it isn't going to be cocked up with turbos.

NoPasaran

11 May 2019
eseaton wrote:

'Next-gen 911 GT3 tipped to use 4.0 Flat 6'.  Now that is the definition of a speculative tip.

 

Very pleased indeed that it isn't going to be cocked up with turbos.

In these days of "save the climate" craze it is!

Besides, Porsche also surprises to the negative sometimes. Let us see how long they will be able to keep the classic engine configuration rolling off the line. The prices of these cars are way up now, compared to a decade ago, Porsche probably (not sure) pays for the exhaust gas (it must be 250-300g CO2/km) now.

david RS

11 May 2019

The Carrera should have a NA flat 6 too...

 

