2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS: new prototypes show design

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to take on the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan and next-generation Jaguar XJ with its plush new EQS electric saloon, which has been spotted testing in near-production form for the first time.
The latest addition to Mercedes' forthcoming EQ electric vehicle line-up will join the EQC mid-sized SUV and EQA family hatchback in showrooms in 2021. According to officials, the EQS name implies a level of luxury, comfort and features consummate to the company’s traditional S-Class.
It will head what the engineering boss of the EQ sub-brand, Michael Kelz, suggests will be a 10-strong electric model range by the middle of the 2020s.
Whereas the EQC is based on existing underpinnings from the GLC and the EQA is set to use a modified A-Class platform, the range-topping EQS will be the first EQ model to benefit from Mercedes' dedicated Modular Electric Architecture (MEA).
Join the debate
Soufriere
Where are the mainstream EVs?
Still don't see an EV alternative to the vast majority of our driving needs.
Are manufacturers piloting the tech at the high end because the cureebt tech is too pricey and doesn't yet scale at the lower price mass market levels?
Still can't see my next few cars being an EV. I'm at the BMW 4 series end of the market, so not in the market to buy a £60k plus car.
Peter Cavellini
Eh?
Can we have that in English please......?
Peter Cavellini.
Soufriere
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Yes sorry about that... very annoying that you can't edit posts... Meant to say where are the mainstream EVs, doesn't seem to be much between low end EV hatches and the super high end Taycans, Teslas and now another high end Merc EV.
xxxx
£60k?
A Model 3 is £36k!
Mainstream there's the LEAF, ZOE, new Mini, Kona* and soon the ID3 all under £30k, still alot I know but a Focus 2.0 Diesel Auto spec'd to compare against the LEAF is around £27k.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
WallMeerkat
xxxx wrote:
Ioniq EV too
cuwala
How Many Time You Lost This
ZenBass
It think it's meant to say
taylorshaw151
Great Blog
The need for such alternative to fossil fuel automotive have paved way for hybrid and electric vehicles and companies like Mercedes stepping into the market by pushing such technologies seems to be a great deal without any doubt. Hope other manufacturers follow the same path. Trinity Builders Reviews
Peter Cavellini
New pics.
At least the seem to have put a better rear end on it, always thought it was a bad design.
Peter Cavellini.
Add your comment