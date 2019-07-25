2021 Mercedes-Benz EQ S: new prototypes show design

Latest images of upmarket electric EQ flagship show fastback-style sloping roofline
by Greg Kable
1 August 2018

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to take on the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan and the next-gen Jaguar XJ with the plush new EQ S electric saloon, which has now been spotted testing in near-production form for the first time.

The latest addition to Mercedes' EQ electric vehicle line-up will join the EQ C SUV and a production version of the EQ A hatchback concept in showrooms in 2021. According to company officials, its name implies a level of luxury, comfort and features consummate to the company’s traditional S-Class saloon.

The EQ S heads what the engineering boss of Mercedes-Benz’s EQ sub-brand, Michael Kelz, suggests will be a 10-strong electric vehicle model range by the middle of the next decade.

But in a departure from the EQ C, which is based on existing underpinnings from the GLC, and the EQ A, which is set to adopt a modified A-class platform, the range-topping EQ S will be the first EQ model to be based on Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated MEA (modular electric architecture).

Our Verdict

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz ECQ 2019 review - hero front

Mercedes’ first proper electric car hits a competitive mark dynamically and might exceed rivals for comfort and refinement. Big appeal for the eco-conscious and tech-savvy; maybe a touch less for the interested driver

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Among the key engineering solutions included in the aluminium-intensive MEA platform is a flat floor structure.

These most recent EQ S prototypes confirm the production shape of the future flagship. It is described as being between roughly the size of the third-generation CLS.

In terms of proportions, it uses a much shorter bonnet and more heavily raked windscreen than the current S-Class. In combination with the flat floor structure and a close to three-metre-long wheelbase as well as less intrusion from the gearbox and transmission tunnel than in conventional combustion engine models, this is expected to provide the EQ S with greater interior space than the existing Mercedes-Benz range-topper.

The heavily curved roofline and relatively shallow glasshouse is similar to that seen on the latest CLS. The fastback-style rear houses a liftback-style bootlid similar to that fitted to the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door.

The EQ S is expected to be powered by twin electric motors – one acting on the front axle and the other at the rear – providing permanent four-wheel drive. In the upcoming EQ C, this set-up delivers more than 400bhp and some 516lb ft. A lithium-ion battery boasting a capacity of around 90kWh is planned to provide a range of between 400 and 500km (248-311 miles).

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the EQ S will be produced at its main Sindelfingen factory on the outskirts of Stuttgart. It is the third German plant earmarked to produce an EQ model, with the EQ C set to be built in Bremen and the EQ A planned to hail from the company’s compact car plant in Rastatt.

An additional EQ model, likely a yet-to-be-revealed GLB-based EQ B SUV model positioned below the EQ C, will also be produced at the Smart factory in Hambach, France.

Read more

Mercedes-Benz EQC review

Mercedes-Benz to launch EQE electric saloon in 2022​

Mercedes-Benz plans 2019 plug-in hybrid model blitz

Join the debate

Comments
5

Soufriere

1 August 2018
Another luxury, range topping EV.

Still don't see an EV alternative to the vast majority of our driving needs.

Are manufacturers piloting the tech at the high end because the cureebt tech is too pricey and doesn't yet scale at the lower price mass market levels?

Still can't see my next few cars being an EV. I'm at the BMW 4 series end of the market, so not in the market to buy a £60k plus car.

Peter Cavellini

1 August 2018

 Can we have that in English please......?

Peter Cavellini.

Soufriere

1 August 2018
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Can we have that in English please......?

Yes sorry about that... very annoying that you can't edit posts... Meant to say where are the mainstream EVs, doesn't seem to be much between low end EV hatches and the super high end Taycans, Teslas and now another high end Merc EV.

ZenBass

1 August 2018
It think it's meant to say current :)

taylorshaw151

12 January 2019

The need for such alternative to fossil fuel automotive have paved way for hybrid and electric vehicles and companies like Mercedes stepping into the market by pushing such technologies seems to be a great deal without any doubt. Hope other manufacturers follow the same path. Trinity Builders Reviews

Taylor Shaw

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week