2021 Mercedes-Benz EQ S: new prototypes show design

Among the key engineering solutions included in the aluminium-intensive MEA platform is a flat floor structure.

These most recent EQ S prototypes confirm the production shape of the future flagship. It is described as being between roughly the size of the third-generation CLS.

In terms of proportions, it uses a much shorter bonnet and more heavily raked windscreen than the current S-Class. In combination with the flat floor structure and a close to three-metre-long wheelbase as well as less intrusion from the gearbox and transmission tunnel than in conventional combustion engine models, this is expected to provide the EQ S with greater interior space than the existing Mercedes-Benz range-topper.

The heavily curved roofline and relatively shallow glasshouse is similar to that seen on the latest CLS. The fastback-style rear houses a liftback-style bootlid similar to that fitted to the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door.

The EQ S is expected to be powered by twin electric motors – one acting on the front axle and the other at the rear – providing permanent four-wheel drive. In the upcoming EQ C, this set-up delivers more than 400bhp and some 516lb ft. A lithium-ion battery boasting a capacity of around 90kWh is planned to provide a range of between 400 and 500km (248-311 miles).

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the EQ S will be produced at its main Sindelfingen factory on the outskirts of Stuttgart. It is the third German plant earmarked to produce an EQ model, with the EQ C set to be built in Bremen and the EQ A planned to hail from the company’s compact car plant in Rastatt.

An additional EQ model, likely a yet-to-be-revealed GLB-based EQ B SUV model positioned below the EQ C, will also be produced at the Smart factory in Hambach, France.

