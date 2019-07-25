2021 Mercedes-Benz EQ S: new prototypes show design

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to take on the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan and the next-gen Jaguar XJ with the plush new EQ S electric saloon, which has now been spotted testing in near-production form for the first time.
The latest addition to Mercedes' EQ electric vehicle line-up will join the EQ C SUV and a production version of the EQ A hatchback concept in showrooms in 2021. According to company officials, its name implies a level of luxury, comfort and features consummate to the company’s traditional S-Class saloon.
The EQ S heads what the engineering boss of Mercedes-Benz’s EQ sub-brand, Michael Kelz, suggests will be a 10-strong electric vehicle model range by the middle of the next decade.
But in a departure from the EQ C, which is based on existing underpinnings from the GLC, and the EQ A, which is set to adopt a modified A-class platform, the range-topping EQ S will be the first EQ model to be based on Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated MEA (modular electric architecture).
Soufriere
Where are the mainstream EVs?
Still don't see an EV alternative to the vast majority of our driving needs.
Are manufacturers piloting the tech at the high end because the cureebt tech is too pricey and doesn't yet scale at the lower price mass market levels?
Still can't see my next few cars being an EV. I'm at the BMW 4 series end of the market, so not in the market to buy a £60k plus car.
Peter Cavellini
Eh?
Can we have that in English please......?
Peter Cavellini.
Soufriere
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Yes sorry about that... very annoying that you can't edit posts... Meant to say where are the mainstream EVs, doesn't seem to be much between low end EV hatches and the super high end Taycans, Teslas and now another high end Merc EV.
taylorshaw151
Great Blog
