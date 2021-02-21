BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class to be officially revealed today
UP NEXT
Autocar confidential: Has government got EVs right, Mercedes' camera call and more

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class to be officially revealed today

Audi A4 rival will move into its sixth generation with styling and interior inspired by S-Class
News
4 mins read
23 February 2021

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to officially unveil the new generation C-Class this afternoon, after leaked images posted online previewed the final production styling and interior. 

Pictures posted by The Automobolist Facebook page and CarsInPixels on Twitter show the C-Class will adopt a new look that brings it into line with the newer A-Class, E-Class and CLA. A more angular front end and reshaped light clusters are the most obvious evolutions, but more significantly it seems the BMW 3 Series rival will offer interior technology from the S-Class luxury flagship. 

The infotainment system looks to have been completely reinvented to accomodate the firm's second-generation MBUX software, with the old car's horizontal central display swapped out for a prominent vertical item between the front seats. The rotary controller and physical gearshifter are gone, too, with their functions likely shifted onto the touchscreen or steering wheel, and the gauge cluster does away with its conventional rounded dials for what appears to be a fully digital set-up. 

Elsewhere, we can see a new design for the C-Class' distinctive air vents, and that a colour head-up display will be available. 

The new C-Class estate is not shown in the latest round of images, but was previewed earlier this year on a Youtube community post in a disassembled state at the factory. Like the saloon, it looks to feature familiar proportions and a new tail-lamp design, as well as interior influence from the recently launched S-Class.

 

The C-Class has been redesigned from the ground up, with highly efficient new hybrid drivetrains and advanced autonomous driving technology set to be some of its key draws. 

Having experienced a sharp drop in C-Class sales in recent years because of the universal gravitation of buyers towards SUVs, the German maker is providing the fifth-generation model with many of the developments exhibited by the new S-Class. The new C-Class, codenamed W206, will challenge the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series when it arrives in UK showrooms in the middle of 2021. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK review
1 Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Octavia E Tec hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Skoda Octavia Estate 1.0 TSI e-TEC 2021 UK review
1 RUF CTR 2020 first drive review hero front
Ruf CTR Anniversary 2021 review
1 Cupra Formentor VZ2 2021 UK first drive hero front
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid VZ2 245PS DSG 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes-Benz C-class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Can the C-Class, our perennial runner-up in the compact saloon category, finally reach the top spot?

Read our review
Back to top

The starting point for the new C-Class is Mercedes’ MRA (Modular Rear Architecture) platform. It offers a number of advances over the earlier version of the steel and aluminium structure. These include, according to insiders, more advanced electrical architecture that supports a 48V system, which is key to providing the 2021 model with a new range of plug-in hybrid drivetrains. 

The AMG performance variants will make a return, but as revealed by Autocar, the top-rung C63 will swap its V8 engine for a new hybridised 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit with more than 500bhp. 

The MRA structure uses a double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension, with adaptive damping likely to be offered as standard across the range in most markets, including the UK. The new C-Class will continue to provide the option of rear air springs on selected models. 

As well as being used by the C-Class saloon, estate, coupé and cabriolet, the new platform will underpin successor models to the GLC and GLC Coupé, with a choice of both rear-wheel drive and optional four-wheel drive.

New all-terrain model

As an addition to the existing line-up, Mercedes has given the green light to a new Audi A4 Allroad rival in the C-Class All Terrain model. Based on the standard estate, it will receive more rugged styling, with unique bumpers and wheel-arch cladding, increased ride height and beefed-up underbody protection measures already brought to the larger E-Class All Terrain

Advertisement
Back to top

The engine line-up for the fifth-generation C-Class will consist primarily of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines featuring a choice of EQ Boost mild-hybrid and EQ Power plug-in hybrid functions in combination with either a starter/generator or gearbox-mounted electric motor. 

New electric motor and battery technology should increase the efficiency of future hybrid drivetrains, although the plug-in C-Class is likely to continue to offer the 31-mile range of the current C300de at the start of sales. 

In a bid to make the new C-Class the most advanced car in its class, Mercedes will bring in the very latest autonomous driving features to set what one source involved in its development has described to Autocar as “new standards in human-machine interface in the automotive field”. 

Leading the push is a new Drive Pilot function with level three functionality. As pioneered by the seventh-generation S-Class, it will allow hands-off driving at speeds of up to 80mph for extended distances. 

This brings a whole new range of sensor functions, including long-range lidar, multi-mode radar, the latest ultra-sonic sensors and a new stereo camera from Korean supplier LG. 

It also provides the basis for a new level four automated valet parking function developed by Mercedes in partnership with Bosch. It allows the new C-Class to negotiate parking garages and manoeuvre into free parking spaces – all via a smartphone app interface. 

Advanced adaptive cruise control will allow the C-Class to follow the car ahead at speeds of up to 130mph, slowing down automatically when speed limits change. It will also support the usual active lane change, lane keeping, emergency stop and brake assist with cross-traffic functions. 

READ MORE

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 review

Next Mercedes-AMG C63 to swap V8 for hybrid four-pot​

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2020 UK review​

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz C Class C250 Cdi Amg Sport Edition 2dr Auto [premium Plus]
2014
£9,414
82,374miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C220 Cdi Amg Sport Edition 2dr Auto [premium Plus]
2014
£9,995
76,695miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C180 Amg Sport Edition 2dr Auto [premium]
2014
£10,480
48,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C220d Se 4dr
2016
£11,000
50,183miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C220 Cdi Amg Sport Edition 2dr Auto [premium Plus]
2014
£11,237
52,247miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C220 Bluetec Sport 4dr Auto
2014
£11,599
80,297miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C220d Sport 4dr
2016
£11,790
50,536miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C220 Bluetec Sport 4dr Auto
2014
£11,998
63,043miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class C200 Sport 4dr
2016
£12,200
84,652miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
19
Add a comment…
abkq 22 February 2021

Dont know why the comments jump about and are nolonger presented in choronological order, so can nolonger read the comments as a related and developing narrative. 

Another Autocar IT disaster on top of the ludicrous Spam filter.

mx5xm 22 February 2021

Russian doll exterior is a real shame. A severe lack of imagination. 

The screen in landscape would have been better. Shame the dash seems to have lost its cowl and is more like the new S-Class. We'll have to see it on launch to see if it betters the competition. 

MkVII Golf GTI 21 February 2021

At least it looks better than any current BMW. 

 

I'm not sold on a portrait oriented display. It normally means when you engage reverse your backup camera image is quite compressed. I'd rather have a landscape orientation. I personally think they have gone a little too Russian-doll on the exterior. The rear-end looks identical to the refreshed E and S, and even the little A-class saloon. 

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK review
1 Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Octavia E Tec hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Skoda Octavia Estate 1.0 TSI e-TEC 2021 UK review
1 RUF CTR 2020 first drive review hero front
Ruf CTR Anniversary 2021 review
1 Cupra Formentor VZ2 2021 UK first drive hero front
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid VZ2 245PS DSG 2021 UK review

View all latest drives