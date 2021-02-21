2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class to be officially revealed today

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to officially unveil the new generation C-Class this afternoon, after leaked images posted online previewed the final production styling and interior.
Pictures posted by The Automobolist Facebook page and CarsInPixels on Twitter show the C-Class will adopt a new look that brings it into line with the newer A-Class, E-Class and CLA. A more angular front end and reshaped light clusters are the most obvious evolutions, but more significantly it seems the BMW 3 Series rival will offer interior technology from the S-Class luxury flagship.
The infotainment system looks to have been completely reinvented to accomodate the firm's second-generation MBUX software, with the old car's horizontal central display swapped out for a prominent vertical item between the front seats. The rotary controller and physical gearshifter are gone, too, with their functions likely shifted onto the touchscreen or steering wheel, and the gauge cluster does away with its conventional rounded dials for what appears to be a fully digital set-up.
Elsewhere, we can see a new design for the C-Class' distinctive air vents, and that a colour head-up display will be available.
The new C-Class estate is not shown in the latest round of images, but was previewed earlier this year on a Youtube community post in a disassembled state at the factory. Like the saloon, it looks to feature familiar proportions and a new tail-lamp design, as well as interior influence from the recently launched S-Class.
The C-Class has been redesigned from the ground up, with highly efficient new hybrid drivetrains and advanced autonomous driving technology set to be some of its key draws.
Having experienced a sharp drop in C-Class sales in recent years because of the universal gravitation of buyers towards SUVs, the German maker is providing the fifth-generation model with many of the developments exhibited by the new S-Class. The new C-Class, codenamed W206, will challenge the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series when it arrives in UK showrooms in the middle of 2021.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Dont know why the comments jump about and are nolonger presented in choronological order, so can nolonger read the comments as a related and developing narrative.
Another Autocar IT disaster on top of the ludicrous Spam filter.
Russian doll exterior is a real shame. A severe lack of imagination.
The screen in landscape would have been better. Shame the dash seems to have lost its cowl and is more like the new S-Class. We'll have to see it on launch to see if it betters the competition.
At least it looks better than any current BMW.
I'm not sold on a portrait oriented display. It normally means when you engage reverse your backup camera image is quite compressed. I'd rather have a landscape orientation. I personally think they have gone a little too Russian-doll on the exterior. The rear-end looks identical to the refreshed E and S, and even the little A-class saloon.