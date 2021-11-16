2021 Los Angeles motor show: the most important new cars

The Los Angeles motor show will return this week after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Californian event will run from Friday 19 November to Sunday 28 November, with several new models on display.

In 2019, the show hosted the world premiere of the Aston Martin DBX, Audi E-tron Sportback, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Toyota RAV4 and Porsche Taycan 4S, but what will we see this year? We’ve listed the biggest planned unveilings below.

Fisker Ocean

The long-awaited Fisker Ocean electric SUV will make its production-specification debut in LA ahead of its planned launch in 2022. The Ocean is one of five Fisker models expected by 2025, and plans are in place for the model to head to Britain in 2023, through a deal with EV subscription service Onto. Fisker has promised a range of up to 300 miles and claims the Ocean is “the world’s most sustainable vehicle”.

Hyundai Seven concept