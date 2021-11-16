BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2021 Los Angeles motor show: the most important new cars
Guanyu Zhou to race for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

2021 Los Angeles motor show: the most important new cars

We list the biggest new models to debut at California's motor show, which will begin this week
16 November 2021

The Los Angeles motor show will return this week after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The Californian event will run from Friday 19 November to Sunday 28 November, with several new models on display. 

In 2019, the show hosted the world premiere of the Aston Martin DBX, Audi E-tron Sportback, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Toyota RAV4 and Porsche Taycan 4S, but what will we see this year? We’ve listed the biggest planned unveilings below.

Fisker Ocean

The long-awaited Fisker Ocean electric SUV will make its production-specification debut in LA ahead of its planned launch in 2022. The Ocean is one of five Fisker models expected by 2025, and plans are in place for the model to head to Britain in 2023, through a deal with EV subscription service Onto. Fisker has promised a range of up to 300 miles and claims the Ocean is “the world’s most sustainable vehicle”.

Hyundai Seven concept

The Hyundai Seven concept will serve as preview of the Ioniq 7 SUV, which will join the the Ioniq 5 hatchback and Ioniq 6 saloon in the marque's new family of bespoke EVs. The Tesla Model X rival will feature a unique design that Hyundai says “dares to diverge” from industry traditions and is expected to play a critical role in the brand’s success in the US and China. It’s based on the same E-GMP platform as the Ioniq 5, and preview images of the concept show a front end with new "parametric pixel" LED headlights, as well as LED lights integrated into a large bumper.

Kia EV9 concept

Kia previewed the EV9 concept alongside the news that it would go all-electric by 2035. The firm hasn’t given much away, but the model is said to feature a nature-inspired design with several recycled materials used in its construction, while teaser images showed a boxy bodyshape with thin, uniquely shaped headlights and an almost-rectangular steering wheel. It has been described as an important milestone in Kia’s sustainability strategy.

Mazda CX-50

The CX-50 is the first of five new Mazda SUVs to arrive in the coming years, slotting into the brand’s line-up between the CX-30 and CX-5. It's geared towards those with active lifestyles and sports a more rugged look than other models in Mazda’s offering. A new drive select function will allow for better of-road driving with improved capability on more challenging terrains, while a choice of turbocharged and naturally aspirated 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engines will be offered.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

The 718 Cayman coupé will appear in its hottest guise in LA as Porsche reveals the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The model brings a lower kerb weight, increased downforce and uprated power compared with the existing GT4, but that’s about all we know about its technical specifications so far. Official images and spy shots show new bodywork elements have been added to the Cayman, with similar air ducts to those seen on the 911 GT2 RS. The rear windows have been replaced by cooling vents and a larger, higher-mounted rear wing has been added. 

Porsche Taycan GTS and Taycan Sport Turismo

Two new Porsche Taycan variants are all but confirmed for LA. One, the long-awaited GTS, will be positioned between the existing 4S and Turbo models. The second is expected to be a Sport Turismo estate, similar to the existing Cross Turismo but with a lower-slung, less off-road-oriented body and the 4x4-inspired body cladding removed. 

Subaru WRX 

The famed WRX name is returning for a fifth-generation car on an all-new platform, with an upgraded chassis and an overhauled interior. It retains a turbocharged boxer engine and will once again be marketed separately from the Impreza on which it’s based. Its 2.4-litre four-cylinder unit produces 271bhp and 258lb ft of torque, and a choice of a six-speed manual or a new automatic Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT) will be available. The new auto is said to offer 30% faster upshifts and 50% faster downshifts. 

