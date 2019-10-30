2021 Ford Mondeo crossover: test mule spied

Unlike some of Ford’s bespoke European models, the model will be sold in North America and beyond. In the US, it's being compared by insiders to the Subaru Outback, a high-riding estate car.
Although a niche model in Europe, the Outback has been a significant success in the US since it was launched two decades ago, with recent sales exceeding 200,000 units annually.
Last July, Jim Farley, Ford’s president of new business, technology and strategy, hinted at the move away from conventional cars towards what he called ‘utility’ bodystyles. He said the thinking behind the move into medium-rise crossovers is that customers will get “utility benefits without the penalty of poorer fuel economy”.
The new car will be built on Ford’s super-flexible C2 platform, which underpins the Focus and, in time, should be able to stretch from accommodating the next Fiesta to the future seven-seat Edge SUV. The front section of the architecture will also be used by the future Transit and Tourneo van family.
The model will be offered with petrol and diesel engines plus a 48-volt mild hybrid petrol option. The base engine is expected to be Ford’s 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol, which will have a belt-driven electric motor and small battery in mild hybrid form.
Insiders says that new Euro 6d-compliant diesel engines are, in pollution terms, as clean as petrol engines in real-world use. It's understood that these new oil-burners are still more economical than even mild hybrid petrol engines, as well as less expensive.
Ford’s move to medium-height crossovers in Europe is also partly a recognition that meeting future European Union (EU) fuel economy regulations would have been very difficult with a line-up of conventional SUVs.
For a similar reason, it’s not yet known whether the car will be offered with fuel-sapping four-wheel drive in Europe. Instead, some kind of electronic traction control system for navigating loose surfaces is possible.
Ford will be hoping that the model will appeal to today’s mainstream market of ‘adventurous families’ who will be attracted by running costs lower than those of an SUV, allied to what’s said to be a particularly capacious load bay and a comfortable raised driving position.
Although the car will replace three very different vehicles, it's likely to outsell the Mondeo, S-Max and Galaxy combined. Last year, Ford of Europe sold around 50,000 Mondeos, 24,000 S-Max models and 12,000 Galaxys – figures too low to be profitable enough.
Cersai Lannister
Crossroads
Although there's doubtless going to be the hand-wringing that "Ford is too late/they are fools to stop making saloons", I'm comfortable that they made the decision. Years ago when I did all this nonsense for a living I worked with GM and they had a proposition for Vauxhall/Opel of "flexibility" which I barely grasped as the product barely realized it. But, if Ford can own (a big if) the crossover space that they link to (electrical, connected, whatever) ability then they could carve out a point of differentiation.
SUV is about "utility" and although boring-sounding, it's the market today. Maybe someone (maybe Ford, maybe not) could define "ability" in terms of a crossover? One that has enough ability in terms of looks and 10% less perceptual bulk to have a niche. Subaru is killing it in the US in this space and yet few else do - instead slavishly following the dominant SUV segment. Salon cars as we know it are dead, and we need to move on, I wonder if a personality-rich, technology intriguing "ability" car might be a path Ford could exploit? The Puma looks interesting when one takes off the anti-SUV mindset of the old boys so maybe Ford has a new direction?
Paul Dalgarno
Cersai Lannister wrote:
Presume you worked in Vauxhall Marketing. Almost impossible to read, and could be summarised down to “find a new niche and own it”.
Vauxhall still have appalling marketing.
Takeitslowly
Paul Dalgarno wrote:
I'll tweak your critique..easy to read...complete b**ll*cks.
eseaton
When the MPV came out, it was
Now it is being replaced by - wait for it - a slightly high estate car.
There is no underlining sense to this mindless crowd following. It is just a reaction of fear and zero creativity.
xxxx
Retreat
With FORD the motto appears to be 'if you can't beam em give up'.
And by the time diesel versions of this model are 'on the road', 2022'ish, who knows where the market will be?
FORD - To little, To Late, To Expensive!!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Peter Cavellini
Mondeo agogo.....
Ford have got to join in because it’s the sector where most are sucked into buying, maybe cutting models to save money?, more money to develope new designs?, who knows, but, a jacked up Mondeo, and it’ll have to be better than the last one, will sell, there are still faithful Fordites out there.
Peter Cavellini.
Pietro Cavolonero
Fords stopped selling years ago
When nobheads saw German brands as the way to go, perceived quality, brand snobbery, cheap finance based on inflated residuals
Daniel Joseph
Looks good
If it looks like Autocar's rendering, then it might do well, depending on pricing, of course. Ford's new design theme, starting with the latest Focus, is developing nicely. Yes, it's just a taller estate car, but estate cars have always been very practical, so why not?
MrJ
Interesting that Ford will
Interesting that Ford will have diesel engines in the range.
Anyone told the anti-diesel London Mayor, or will Ford have super-clean technology?
Even now, diesel is pretty clean where CO2 is concerned, reflected by a VED tax of just £30 pa on my Focus hatchback.
CarNut170
MrJ wrote:
Yep, they know nothing - and neither do their advisors.
If you drive a petrol MHEV in a performance manner, you wil HALVE the economy of a conventional petrol. The aren't "clean" as some spout.
Diesel is massively cleaner than hybrids, unless it's a diesel hybrids - where you will get economy about the same as a conventional petrol vehicle driving in a performance manner.
The main diesel problem is from Heavy Duty vehicles - which are 2 to 3 emissions stages behind pass cars at miniumum these days.
The poor road network in and around London, and the resulting congestion, are the root cause of emissions - not the vehicles on the road themselves. If the traffic was free flowing NOx buildup would be a non-issue.
