Volkswagen ID Crozz: 2020 electric SUV spotted testing

"As early as 2020 we aim to sell 100,000 all-electric Volkswagens [per year]. But this is just the beginning. By 2025, annual sales could increase ten-fold to one million vehicles," said Diess. The firm has already shown ID hatchback and ID Buzz concepts, which will lead to production models. Diess said the new electric car line-up will be offered alongside traditional combustion engine and hybrid powered Volkswagen models.

The ID Crozz is a crossover that aims to combine the dynamic lines of a modern day sports car together with the all terrain capability of a dedicated off-roader. It is said to offer interior space on a par with the Tiguan Allspace – a new long wheelbase version of Volkswagen’s best selling SUV model, together with a claimed 515-litres of luggage capacity.

The latest ID Crozz concept is 4625mm long, 1891mm wide and 1609mm high, putting it in-between the five-seat and seven-seat Tiguans in terms of dimensions. It will have a wheelbase of 2773mm.

The MEB-based ID Crozz is powered by the same zero emission driveline used by the original concept, featuring two electric motors – one mounted within the front axle, and one at the rear - powered by an 83kWh lithium-ion battery housed within the floor structure. The front electric motor sends its 101bhp and 103lb ft to the front wheels. The rear unit delivers 201bhp and 228lb ft to the rear wheels, giving the car a combined output of 302bhp and 332lb ft of torque.

This is just under 100bhp more than the powertrain used by the rear-wheel drive ID hatchback, intended to offset a likely weight increase. The ID Crozz is set to have a range of more than 311 miles, with no specific figure yet quoted. No performance figures have been revealed, though Volkswagen says it intends limiting the production version’s top speed to 112mph.

With its large battery mounted low down within the floor structure and the electric motors also housed within the axle assemblies front and rear, Volkswagen also claims the I.D. Crozz possesses a front-to-rear weight distribution of 48:52 per cent. Wolfsburg officials are already talking up the dynamic qualities, suggesting the new platform and chassis provide a “large spread between handling and comfort”. The I.D. Crozz has been built to offer a choice between manual and autonomous driving modes.

