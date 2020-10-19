BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2020 Porsche Panamera: new hybrid range-topper packs 690bhp
UP NEXT
New Toyota Mirai fuel cell vehicle spotted in production form

2020 Porsche Panamera: new hybrid range-topper packs 690bhp

Revised Turbo S E-Hybrid sports saloon does 0-62mph in 3.2sec and has a 31-mile EV range
News
2 mins read
19 October 2020

A near-700bhp plug-in hybrid is one of three new variants announced for Porsche’s updated-for-2020 Panamera range.

The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid becomes the most powerful Porsche model currently on sale, with a peak combined system output of 690bhp from a 563bhp twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine and a 134bhp electric motor. That’s a 20bhp boost over the outgoing version and translates to a 0-62mph time of 3.2sec – 0.2sec faster than before. The top speed is 196mph, a 3mph gain.

There is also a 30% boost in electric range from a battery upped from 14.1kWh to 17.9kWh thanks to optimised cells and tweaked drive modes. Porsche claims a WLTP city EV range of 31 miles, and combined CO2 emissions of 62-63g/km.

Porsche has also released details of a revised version of the more affordable Panamera 4 E-Hybrid. Sitting below the previously announced 552bhp 4S E-Hybrid, it offers a combined 456bhp from a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 and electric motor combo. It’s capable of 0-62mph in 4.4sec and a top speed of 174mph. The official all-electric range is up to 35 miles, with CO2 emissions of 47-51g/km – almost a 40% improvement on the old model.

A non-electrified Panamera 4S has also been added. It retains the same 434bhp 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 as before, giving a 0-62mph of 4.1sec and a 183mph top speed.

Every Panamera features a lightly redesigned exterior, with the previously optional Sport Design front end now standard, plus a raft of tech upgrades. The suspension and chassis control systems have been updated to improve dynamics as well.

UK pricing has also been revealed. The cheapest model, the 4 E-Hybrid, is priced from £83,720 and the 4S £92,440. The flagship Turbo S E-Hybrid is £140,130. They join the Turbo S and GTS, first detailed in August, and can also be ordered as a Sport Turismo estate.

READ MORE

1977 Porsche 911 Turbo reimagined as sci-fi restomod 

New Porsche 911 Turbo arrives with 572bhp flat six 

Porsche investigates alleged manipulation of petrol engines

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

BMW 5 Series 2020 UK (LHD) first drive review - hero front
BMW 5 Series Touring 520d 2020 UK review
Mazda 3 100th Anniversary edition 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda 3 100th Anniversary 2020 UK review
Volvo V90 B5 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volvo V90 B5 2020 UK review
Seat Ateca Xperience 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Seat Ateca 1.5 Xperience 2020 UK review
Land Rover Range Rover D350 mild hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Land Rover Range Rover D350 MHEV 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

Four-seat grand tourer bids to redefine performance in the luxury class

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
2

Phewitt21

19 October 2020

The standard Turbo S is cheaper, weights less and is a quicker car than the new Hybrid range topper,  I thought with the AMG GT73 allegedly packing up to 800 hp that Porsche would use this model as its statement of internet - the new V8 Petrol mated to the same or more powerful battery giving over 750 hp would have been a serious rival to the AMG.

I will never own one but if I could I would stick with the Turbo S as can't see why you would go hybrid, if the green o-toon is overwhelming then surely the Taycan ticks the box

Phewitt21

19 October 2020
Phewitt21 wrote:

The standard Turbo S is cheaper, weights less and is a quicker car than the new Hybrid range topper,  I thought with the AMG GT73 allegedly packing up to 800 hp that Porsche would use this model as its statement of internet - the new V8 Petrol mated to the same or more powerful battery giving over 750 hp would have been a serious rival to the AMG.

I will never own one but if I could I would stick with the Turbo S as can't see why you would go hybrid, if the green option is overwhelming then surely the Taycan ticks the box

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

BMW 5 Series 2020 UK (LHD) first drive review - hero front
BMW 5 Series Touring 520d 2020 UK review
Mazda 3 100th Anniversary edition 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda 3 100th Anniversary 2020 UK review
Volvo V90 B5 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volvo V90 B5 2020 UK review
Seat Ateca Xperience 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Seat Ateca 1.5 Xperience 2020 UK review
Land Rover Range Rover D350 mild hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Land Rover Range Rover D350 MHEV 2020 UK review
View all latest drives