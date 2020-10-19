2020 Porsche Panamera: new hybrid range-topper packs 690bhp

A near-700bhp plug-in hybrid is one of three new variants announced for Porsche’s updated-for-2020 Panamera range.

The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid becomes the most powerful Porsche model currently on sale, with a peak combined system output of 690bhp from a 563bhp twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine and a 134bhp electric motor. That’s a 20bhp boost over the outgoing version and translates to a 0-62mph time of 3.2sec – 0.2sec faster than before. The top speed is 196mph, a 3mph gain.

There is also a 30% boost in electric range from a battery upped from 14.1kWh to 17.9kWh thanks to optimised cells and tweaked drive modes. Porsche claims a WLTP city EV range of 31 miles, and combined CO2 emissions of 62-63g/km.

Porsche has also released details of a revised version of the more affordable Panamera 4 E-Hybrid. Sitting below the previously announced 552bhp 4S E-Hybrid, it offers a combined 456bhp from a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 and electric motor combo. It’s capable of 0-62mph in 4.4sec and a top speed of 174mph. The official all-electric range is up to 35 miles, with CO2 emissions of 47-51g/km – almost a 40% improvement on the old model.

A non-electrified Panamera 4S has also been added. It retains the same 434bhp 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 as before, giving a 0-62mph of 4.1sec and a 183mph top speed.

Every Panamera features a lightly redesigned exterior, with the previously optional Sport Design front end now standard, plus a raft of tech upgrades. The suspension and chassis control systems have been updated to improve dynamics as well.

UK pricing has also been revealed. The cheapest model, the 4 E-Hybrid, is priced from £83,720 and the 4S £92,440. The flagship Turbo S E-Hybrid is £140,130. They join the Turbo S and GTS, first detailed in August, and can also be ordered as a Sport Turismo estate.

