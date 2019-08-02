Porsche Panamera 2020 facelift spotted barely disguised

Porsche's model-year updates include minor exterior revisions, tech upgrades and new mild-hybrid engines
by Lawrence Allan
2 August 2019

Porsche will release a mid-cycle update for the Panamera saloon and Sport Turismo estate early next year, and now prototypes with barely any disguise are emerging. 

Likely to be revealed before the year is out, the Mercedes AMG GT 4-door rival will receive subtle revisions to the exterior look, including an altered tail-light design with an LED strip linking both units. The changes will bring it into line with newer Porsche models, such as the Cayenne and 992-generation 911

Also evident on the latest prototypes is a new front bumper and reprofiled grille - but more significant is the introduction of new sensor modules at both ends of the front bumper. These indicate an advancement in the model's semi-autonomous systems could be on the cards.

Mechanically, Autocar understands Porsche is planning to introduce its first mild-hybrid powertrains for the Panamera. The S and 4S models will make use of the same 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6, but like US market versions of the Audi S6 and S7 the two variants are likely to adopt a 48V electrical architecture. 

Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

Four-seat grand tourer bids to redefine performance in the luxury class

This allow the fitment of a mild-hybrid system, using the usual integrated motor generator to harvest electrical power to provide an efficiency boost and allow the start-stop system to activate sooner. Perhaps more important to Porsche buyers, however, will be the expected inclusion of Audi's electric compressor system, filling in the gaps in torque delivery while the turbochargers spool up.

With the interior already as up to date as its siblings, expect more technology upgrades than design changes inside. We'll see more advanced infotainment features, but nothing dramatic is predicted.  

Read more:

Porsche plots two-door Panamera coupe as BMW 8 Series rival 

Porsche Panamera review

2019 Porsche Taycan: new official pics and details

3

Peter Cavellini

8 May 2019

 Not sure the nip and tuck have been successful, looks a bit Mazda at the rear and and to much Botox at the front.

Peter Cavellini.

Real_sluggo

9 May 2019

Sign me up! What a lovely ride

Hughbl

2 August 2019

Sign me up for one if it's less than £20k. Maybe in 7 years...

