Porsche Panamera 2020 facelift spotted barely disguised

Porsche will release a mid-cycle update for the Panamera saloon and Sport Turismo estate early next year, and now prototypes with barely any disguise are emerging.

Likely to be revealed before the year is out, the Mercedes AMG GT 4-door rival will receive subtle revisions to the exterior look, including an altered tail-light design with an LED strip linking both units. The changes will bring it into line with newer Porsche models, such as the Cayenne and 992-generation 911.

Also evident on the latest prototypes is a new front bumper and reprofiled grille - but more significant is the introduction of new sensor modules at both ends of the front bumper. These indicate an advancement in the model's semi-autonomous systems could be on the cards.

Mechanically, Autocar understands Porsche is planning to introduce its first mild-hybrid powertrains for the Panamera. The S and 4S models will make use of the same 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6, but like US market versions of the Audi S6 and S7 the two variants are likely to adopt a 48V electrical architecture.