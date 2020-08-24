BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche investigates alleged manipulation of petrol engines
UP NEXT
Councils reverse road closures as residents bash ‘green’ scheme

Porsche investigates alleged manipulation of petrol engines

Panamera and 911 models made from 2008 to 2013 allegedly used illegal software and hardware changes
News
2 mins read
24 August 2020

Porsche has opened internal investigations into alleged software and hardware changes made to engines after they were type-approved by Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA).

The investigation, which Porsche says is focused on possible illegal engine manipulation, is claimed to centre around engines fitted to Panamera and 911 models produced between 2008 and 2013.

The alleged changes are said to have been used to manipulate exhaust gas emissions, in a manner similar to the illegal filter-switching engineered into various diesel engines supplied to Porsche by sister company Audi.  

In a statement made to Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper, Porsche confirmed that its internal investigation into possible illegal software and hardware engine changes, saying: “We found a few indications of possible misconduct”.

Porsche has also confirmed that it “proactively” informed the KBA, the Stuttgart public prosecutor and US authorities about the possible misconduct in “early summer”.

The KBA has opened its own investigation into Porsche’s claims of misconduct.

Meanwhile, Audi is facing allegations of possible exhaust gas manipulation in petrol engines in a case brought before the Offenburg district court in Germany.

The case alleges the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in the Q5 uses a steering wheel sensor to trigger a switching off of the selective catalytic reduction filter, in the process leading to significantly higher levels of NOx emissions than those achieved in testing.

The sensor, which Audi already acknowledges was used to manipulate diesel engine emissions, recognises when the car isn't on a rolling road, as used in emissions testing, and switches off the filter, providing a claimed boost in performance at the expense of extra emissions.

According to court papers, NOx emissions are up to 24.5% higher when the alleged sensor used by the Q5 2.0 TFSI detects lock is being applied and triggers the switching off of the exhaust gas filter. 

READ MORE

Porsche: petrol-engined 911 has long future

2021 Porsche Panamera to break cover on 26 August

Porsche: we must diversify beyond selling cars to survive

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Morgan Plus Four 2020 road test review - hero front
    21 August 2020
    Car review
    Morgan Plus Four
    Morgan’s four-cylinder lifeblood model gets 21st-century underpinnings
  • BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 first drive review - hero front
    20 August 2020
    First Drive
    BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 review
    Impressive SUV is made all the more appealing by the promise of low bills
  • McLaren 620R 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    19 August 2020
    First Drive
    McLaren 620R 2020 UK review
    Final, fastest and by far the rarest of the Sports Series McLarens is...

Read our review

Car review
Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

Four-seat grand tourer bids to redefine performance in the luxury class

Read our review
Back to top
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4

Peter Cavellini

24 August 2020

  Sounds a bit like before the proverbial doo doo hits the fan...?

Andrew1

24 August 2020
This company is a fraud and their products should be banned.

typos1

24 August 2020
Andrew1 wrote:

This company is a fraud and their products should be banned.

Which one Porsche Audi or the VW   Group in general?

typos1

24 August 2020

I bet we wont see the same attitude towards petrols as we ve seen towards diesels since the diesel emissions cheating was revealed though.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Morgan Plus Four 2020 road test review - hero front
    21 August 2020
    Car review
    Morgan Plus Four
    Morgan’s four-cylinder lifeblood model gets 21st-century underpinnings
  • BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 first drive review - hero front
    20 August 2020
    First Drive
    BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 review
    Impressive SUV is made all the more appealing by the promise of low bills
  • McLaren 620R 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    19 August 2020
    First Drive
    McLaren 620R 2020 UK review
    Final, fastest and by far the rarest of the Sports Series McLarens is...