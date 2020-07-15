New Porsche 911 Turbo arrives with 572bhp flat-six

Porsche has revealed the new 911 Turbo in Coupé and Cabriolet forms, following the launch of the top-rung Turbo S version earlier this year.

The new addition to the range fills the gap between the 444bhp Carrera 4S and 641bhp Turbo S, packing 572bhp and 553lb ft from its twin-turbocharged 3.7-litre flat-six - 39bhp and 37lb ft more than the 991.2-gen 911 Turbo - which gets it from 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 199mph.

The 911 Turbo is capable of achieving 22.6-23.5mpg on the WLTP cycle, emitting between 271 and 284g/km of CO2.

Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed PDK gearbox, as found in the higher-powered car, while Porsche’s Traction Management active four-wheel drive system can send more torque to the front axle than in the previous generation.

The Turbo features variable-geometry turbochargers which use electronically controlled valves to adjust boost levels to suit engine speed and load. The symmetrically mounted turbochargers’ compressor and turbine wheels spin in opposite directors, which, alongside a redesigned charge air cooling system and new piezo fuel injectors, let the engine rev more freely and improve throttle response.

The new addition to the range resembles its more powerful sibling with sizeable air intakes in its widened rear arches and a prominent variable rear spoiler, but is set apart by its four square exhaust tips, as opposed to the twin pipes featured on the S. The front end features electronically controlled cooling flaps and a larger front spoiler than the standard 911.

Additional hardware changes over the previous Turbo include a 42mm wider track at the front and 10mm at the rear for enhanced steering precision and 28mm larger front brake discs for improved stopping performance.

The Turbo is equipped with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard, which is claimed to offer a balance between responsiveness and comfort, while the optional PASM Sport system stiffens up the suspension and drops the ride height by 10mm in the name of enhanced agility.

Optional dynamic upgrades come in the form of hydraulic active anti-roll stabilisation and a set of ceramic brakes with ten-piston calipers on the front axle. An available Lightweight Design package shaves 30kg off the Turbo’s kerb weight with the use of lightweight bucket seats in the front, the omission of the rear seats and less insulation material, while the Sport Design package brings bespoke rear light designs as well as black and carbon trim elements.

The interior is familiar from other models in the 911 line-up, featuring a 10.9in central infotainment screen and Porsche’s ‘Advanced Cockpit’ digital display. Additional standard equipment over lower-spec models includes 14-way adjustable sports seats, a sports steering wheel with gearshift paddles and a Bose surround sound system.