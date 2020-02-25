2020 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 unveiled with up to 416bhp

The new Mercedes GLA compact SUV has been given the 45 treatment courtesy of AMG, packing up to 416bhp in its most potent form.

It’s the latest model to receive Affalterbach’s M139 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, the most powerful four-cylinder in series production, and joins the A45 and CLA 45 in AMG’s compact performance line-up.

Like its stablemates, the GLA 45 produces 382bhp in standard form, while the top-rung S model brings an additional 33bhp – making it the most powerful compact crossover available. Mercedes claims the standard car will sprint from 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds, with the S shaving 0.1 seconds off that time. The S also goes without the standard car’s speed limiter, taking top speed up from 155mph to 168mph.

Both can be told apart from the standard GLA by performance-oriented bodywork additions including powerdomes in the bonnet, flared wheel arches and prominent air intakes.