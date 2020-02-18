New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe revealed with 603bhp

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the Coupé version of its new GLE 63, which utilises a mild-hybrid powertrain for enhanced efficiency and acceleration.

Aside from the sharply styled roofline, the sports SUV is virtually identical to the GLE 63 that came out last November, pairing AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V8 with a 48V starter-alternator. The mild-hybrid tech supplies an extra 22bhp and 184lb ft when required.

The GLE 63 Coupé will be offered in 563bhp regular and 603bhp S forms. However, as with the standard GLE, only the S will be offered in the UK. British buyers will therefore be able to experience a 0-62mph time of 3.8sec and a top speed of 174mph – both identical to the regular SUV version.

The Coupé also gets the same nine-speed automatic gearbox, 4Matic+ four-wheel drive, active air suspension, active roll stabilisation and six driving modes. A seventh, Race, is exclusive to the S. Official WLTP fuel economy is 24.5mpg, with corresponding CO2 emissions from 262g/km.