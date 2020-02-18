New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe revealed with 603bhp

Porsche Cayenne Coupé rival gains mild-hybrid technology for reduced emissions and quicker acceleration
James Attwood, digital editor
18 February 2020

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the Coupé version of its new GLE 63, which utilises a mild-hybrid powertrain for enhanced efficiency and acceleration. 

Aside from the sharply styled roofline, the sports SUV is virtually identical to the GLE 63 that came out last November, pairing AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V8 with a 48V starter-alternator. The mild-hybrid tech supplies an extra 22bhp and 184lb ft when required. 

The GLE 63 Coupé will be offered in 563bhp regular and 603bhp S forms. However, as with the standard GLE, only the S will be offered in the UK. British buyers will therefore be able to experience a 0-62mph time of 3.8sec and a top speed of 174mph – both identical to the regular SUV version. 

The Coupé also gets the same nine-speed automatic gearbox, 4Matic+ four-wheel drive, active air suspension, active roll stabilisation and six driving modes. A seventh, Race, is exclusive to the S. Official WLTP fuel economy is 24.5mpg, with corresponding CO2 emissions from 262g/km. 

Our Verdict

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 2020 road test review - hero front

Performance coupé-SUV grows more focused for its second generation, with heightened dynamics and effortless cruising ability

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

AMG has given the GLE 63 Coupé a redesign in line with its square-rigged sibling, including a bespoke grille and a restyled front end with a large splitter and black air intakes. It’s marked out from the standard GLE Coupé by its chrome-finished ‘Panamerica’ grille and raised ‘powerdomes’ in the bonnet. The UK-bound S variant sits on 22in alloy wheels as standard. 

At the rear, the 63 gains a black performance-style rear diffuser, which houses a bespoke AMG twin-exit exhaust system. An optional Night Package turns the exhaust tips black, along with the side skirts, front splitter, mirror caps and window frames. 

Inside, the interior is visually identical to that of the regular GLE 63, with Nappa leather seats, a sports steering wheel, carbon-effect trim elements and AMG badging throughout. The S variant gains grey seatbelts and contrasting silver seat stitching, with adjustable ambient lighting equipped as standard.

Pricing has yet to be disclosed but, as with the smaller GLC and GLC Coupé SUVs, expect Mercedes to charge a small premium over the standard GLE. UK order books will open in the spring.

Read more

New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63: V8 super-SUV gains hybrid tech​

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe review

Mercedes downplays 75% AMG range restriction claims​

Join the debate

Comments
1

Peter Cavellini

18 February 2020

 Looks like a grand coupe from BMW.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week