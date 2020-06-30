2020 Hyundai Santa Fe: new details revealed of extensive facelift

Hyundai has confirmed new details of a significant update for its Santa Fe flagship SUV, which brings a bold styling overhaul, fresh hybrid powertrains and an all-new platform in a bid to enhance the model’s premium appeal.
The seven-seater is the first model in Hyundai’s European line-up to move across to the ‘third-generation’ architecture, which already underpins the US-market Sonata saloon. The brand claims the new platform will offer “improved performance, efficiency and safety”.
Headline features include a new ventilation system that improves air movement through the engine bay, allowing heat to dissipate and improving the Santa Fe’s stability. Heavy components are also located lower in the chassis for a lower centre of gravity.
The SUV’s dynamic performance is also claimed to have been improved by relocating the steering arms, while reinforced sound- and vibration-absorption material throughout the chassis aids rolling refinement.
The 2020 Santa Fe will be available with hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains for the first time. The hybrid is expected to be the most popular variant of the new Santa Fe and will be available from launch. It mates Hyundai's new Smartstream 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a 59bhp electric motor and a 1.49kW lithium ion battery to produce 227bhp and 258lb ft. Both front- and four-wheel-drive configurations are available.
The four-wheel-drive-only PHEV option will arrive on the market next year. Already deployed in the Santa Fe's recently refreshed Kia Sorento sibling, it pairs the same 1.6-litre engine with a 90bhp electric motor for a combined output of 261bhp and 258lb ft. Hyundai is yet to confirm a WLTP-certified electric-only range figure, but the Santa Fe PHEV's 13.8kWh battery pack offers a claimed 40 miles per charge on the NEDC cycle.
Hyundai claims neither hybrid option loses out on passenger or load space, with the battery packs for each located under the front seats.
jason_recliner
SUPER-SEXY Interior, but...
But yeah, overall, this defacates on VWs, and from a great height.
Aussierob
And BMW
I'd venture to suggest.
Robbo
A View from Down Under
jason_recliner
Absolutely superb
Literally one of the finest production car interiors of all time
Sundym
A strangely ignored car
Leslie Brook
.
Lovely car, but how does dissipatring engine bay heat improve stability?
Citytiger
Leslie Brook wrote:
Read the whole sentence, they have relocated heavy parts of the cooling system to lower the vehicles centre of gravity, that increases stability..
Leslie Brook
Citytiger wrote:
I have read the whole sentence, the remark about lowering heavier components comes after a full stop and is therefore a new sentence. The heavier parts do not necessarily have to be related to cooling, they could be the battery, alternator, engine, accessories etc.
Roadster
Easily more desirable than a X£, Q5 or GLC
This looks good and it's far more desirable, expressive and premium looking than the dull and uninspired X3, GLC and VW Group offerings. And that interior knocks spots off them all, looking so much more expensive and premium. And more importanly the reliability of the Santa Fe will be light years ahead.
Just Saying
From one grill to the next
The Year Of The Grill.
No grill for electric
Big grill for combustion.
Got it!
Billnyethescienceguy
Styling Venture
