New 2021 Hyundai Bayon revealed as entry-level SUV

Supermini-based SUV offers lots of tech and twin digital displays
Felix Page
2 March 2021

The distinctively styled Bayon has arrived as the new entry point into Hyundai’s expanding SUV range. It will take on rivals including the Ford Puma and Peugeot 2008 in the hotly contested small crossover segment.

The Bayon is closely related to the new i20 supermini. It has been designed especially for Europe, with defining features including a front end modelled on the slightly larger Kona.

Slim, high-mounted LED daytime-running lights and prominent creases along the body sides are hallmarks of its maker’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. It “solidifies Hyundai’s SUV design direction”, said styling chief Luc Donckerwolke, hinting at a similar treatment for future models.

The Bayon’s maximum ride height of 183mm is said to give it an edge over “most other vehicles” in its segment, while a contrasting skidplate and black lower-body cladding affirm its place in Hyundai’s SUV line-up.

The urban-focused car’s interior has been designed with a focus on utility, space and comfort: a 2580mm wheelbase allows front-seat passengers 1072mm of leg room, while the rear seats offer 882mm, and the 411-litre boot can be extended to 1205 litres with the split rear bench folded flat.

The Bayon’s cabin can be decorated in a “carefully selected natural range” of colours and materials, with a choice of black or two-tone grey cloth upholstery.

A 10.25in digital instrument panel is standard and a 10.25in infotainment touschreen can be specified as an upgrade on the standard 8.0in display. LED ambient lighting for the footwells, storage cubbies and door-handle surrounds is also available, as are a Bose sound system, wireless device charging and wireless smartphone mirroring.

The Bayon will be offered with just one engine in the UK: a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol three-cylinder making 99bhp or 118bhp and optionally fitted with a 48V mild-hybrid system for an efficiency boost.

This can be matched with either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox or Hyundai’s new six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission, which reduces emissions by disconnecting the engine from the gearbox when the accelerator is depressed, maximising coasting time.

If specified with the manual ’box, the range-topping Bayon uses rev-matching tech derived from Hyundai’s hot N cars to give “smoother or sportier downshifts” in Sport mode.

Final efficiency figures are yet to be revealed, but an average of 54-56mpg can be expected, based on the performance of the lower-slung i20. Preliminary emissions tests put CO2 emissions at 122-130g/km and 118-131g/km for mild-hybrid models.

The Bayon will arrive in UK dealerships in June, with prices commanding a slight premium over the i20. Expect the range to open at just over £19,000.

