2020 Hyundai Santa Fe gets bold redesign, new platform

Hyundai has released the first details of a significant update for its Santa Fe flagship SUV, which brings a bold styling overhaul, fresh hybrid powertrains and an all-new platform in a bid to enhance the model’s premium appeal.

The seven-seater is the first model in Hyundai’s European line-up to move across to the ‘third-generation’ architecture, which already underpins the US-market Sonata saloon. The brand claims the new platform will offer “improved performance, efficiency and safety”.

Headline features include a new ventilation system that improves air movement through the engine bay, allowing heat to dissipate and improving the Santa Fe’s stability. Heavy components are also located lower in the chassis for a lower centre of gravity.

The SUV’s dynamic performance is also claimed to have been improved by relocating the steering arms, while reinforced sound and vibration absorption material throughout the chassis aids rolling refinement.

The 2020 Santa Fe will be available with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains for the first time. Although technical information is yet to be released, the SUV is likely to be offered with the same 261bhp PHEV powertrain as its recently refreshed Kia Sorento sibling, as well as a hybridised petrol motor and conventional diesel.

The Skoda Kodiaq rival has been completely visually overhauled as well, bearing a bold new design that Hyundai says combines “rugged presence and sophistication”.