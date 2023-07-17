Next-generation Hyundai Santa Fe priced from £46,775 in UK

Hyundai has revealed pricing and specifications for the next-generation Santa Fe, which launches as the brand’s most flexible family SUV to date, adopting a boxy design aimed at the off-road ‘lifestyle’ market.

Three specifications will be on offer, each available with two engine variants. The entry-level 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid is available with two- and four-wheel drive and pushes out 212bhp and 271lb ft. A more powerful plug-in hybrid has as much torque, but is available in four-wheel drive guise only and produces 249bhp.

The range kicks off with Premium trim cars, priced at £46,775 and gains 20in alloys, LED lights, and a 12.3in infotainment display.

Mid-level Ultimate commands a £3500 premium and adds a Bose sound system, sunroof, a heads-up display and ventilated front seats. Calligraphy models crown the range, starting at £52,775 with nappa leather and additional off-road trim such as a front skid plate.

Completely overhauled compared with the outgoing model, the new Santa Fe does away with that car’s curvaceous lines in favour of clean-cut edges and wide wheel arches.

The effect is reminiscent of Land Rover and Jeep 4x4s and clearly communicates the new car’s positioning as a more rugged proposition.

It gives the Santa Fe a distinct appearance from the rest of Hyundai’s line-up – an approach to styling established with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and reinforced by the curvaceous Ioniq 6.

Measuring 4830mm in length, 1900mm in height and a wheelbase 50mm longer than before, the new car brings what Hyundai claims is class-leading interior space.

The tailgate has also been enlarged with the intention of providing a “terrace-like” space when the second and third rows of seats are folded down, with room for a small workstation or lounge area.