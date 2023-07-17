BACK TO ALL NEWS
Next-generation Hyundai Santa Fe priced from £46,775 in UK
New Mazda CX-80: plush seven-seater tops line-up

Next-generation Hyundai Santa Fe priced from £46,775 in UK

Dramatic styling overhaul reflects SUV’s billing as a family hauler with off-road ‘lifestyle’ capabilities
Charlie Martin Autocar
18 April 2024

Hyundai has revealed pricing and specifications for the next-generation Santa Fe, which launches as the brand’s most flexible family SUV to date, adopting a boxy design aimed at the off-road ‘lifestyle’ market.

Three specifications will be on offer, each available with two engine variants. The entry-level 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid is available with two- and four-wheel drive and pushes out 212bhp and 271lb ft. A more powerful plug-in hybrid has as much torque, but is available in four-wheel drive guise only and produces 249bhp.

The range kicks off with Premium trim cars, priced at £46,775 and gains 20in alloys, LED lights, and a 12.3in infotainment display.

Mid-level Ultimate commands a £3500 premium and adds a Bose sound system, sunroof, a heads-up display and ventilated front seats. Calligraphy models crown the range, starting at £52,775 with nappa leather and additional off-road trim such as a front skid plate.

Completely overhauled compared with the outgoing model, the new Santa Fe does away with that car’s curvaceous lines in favour of clean-cut edges and wide wheel arches.

The effect is reminiscent of Land Rover and Jeep 4x4s and clearly communicates the new car’s positioning as a more rugged proposition.

It gives the Santa Fe a distinct appearance from the rest of Hyundai’s line-up – an approach to styling established with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and reinforced by the curvaceous Ioniq 6.

Measuring 4830mm in length, 1900mm in height and a wheelbase 50mm longer than before, the new car brings what Hyundai claims is class-leading interior space.

The tailgate has also been enlarged with the intention of providing a “terrace-like” space when the second and third rows of seats are folded down, with room for a small workstation or lounge area.

Hyundai Santa Fe 2019 road test review - hero front

Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018-2023 review

Hyundai’s US-market breakthrough SUV aims for greater European success

It boasts a maximum towing weight of 1110kg, which is around the same as a Kia Sorento but down on premium rivals such as the BMW X5 and Land Rover Defender.

Inside, a focus on usability and practicality is evident, with physical buttons and dials provided for critical functions such as the climate, radio and drive mode controls.

USB ports and wireless pads abound for charging mobile devices and there is also an abundance of storage cubbies and cupholders throughout the interior.

Infotainment is provided by a curved 12.3in touchscreen across the range, mounted in parallel with a digital instrument display of the same size.

Hyundai has highlighted the use of sustainable materials inside the new Santa Fe, with the suede-like headliner, mats, and second- and third-row seatbacks being made from recycled plastics. 

New hyundai santa fe front interior

SangYup Lee, executive vice-president and head of Hyundai’s global design centre, said: “The all-new Santa Fe is an SUV that finds a perfect balance between city life and the great outdoors, handling everything from busy family itineraries to car camping adventures.

“With its longer wheelbase, roomy interior and terrace-like tailgate space, the new Santa Fe leans into its SUV strengths to offer more versatility than ever before as well as a premium customer experience.”

 

harf 17 July 2023

Rear end reminds me of a .... SsangYong Rodius I'm afraid.

Not something I hoped I'd ever have to say ever!

FastRenaultFan 17 July 2023
Does that rear remind anyone of any car? It reminds me of the Alfa 145.
harf 17 July 2023

SaangYong Rodius I'm afraid :-0

harf 17 July 2023

SsangYong Rodius I'm afraid !!!

FastRenaultFan 17 July 2023
Not horrible but not exactly eye catching or revolutionary either. It is certainly colour sensitive. The one that is brown looks terribly dull where as in the white with chrome stripes on the side at the rear it looks much better.

