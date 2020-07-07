BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2020 Hyundai i10 N-Line: warm supermini priced from £16,195
UP NEXT
New Skoda Octavia vRS: petrol and diesel versions detailed

2020 Hyundai i10 N-Line: warm supermini priced from £16,195

Performance-inspired supermini takes styling cues from i30 N hot hatch and packs a new 99bhp engine
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
News
3 mins read
7 July 2020

Hyundai has confirmed UK pricing and specification details for the new N-Line variant of its i10 city car, which will arrive in dealerships on 30 July 2020. 

The i10 is the fourth N Line model, following the i30 hatchback, i30 Fastback and Tucson. It's offered with a new turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 99bhp and 127lb ft of torque, making it the most powerful i10 variant on sale, and is priced from £16,195 - roughly £1700 more than the Premium trim package. 

Performance figures have also been confirmed: the N-Line will accelerate from 0-62mph in 10.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 115mph. A tweaked suspension set-up with longer rear bump stops and new rear shock absorbers mean it will likely offer different handling characteristics to the standard car, too. 

Inspired by the design of Hyundai's i30 N hot hatch, the i10 N-Line wears redesigned bumpers, a bespoke front grille, exclusive 16in alloy wheels and angular LED daytime running lights. It also features a rear skid plate and diffuser, along with bespoke colour options including a two-tone finish for £500 extra. Inside, it recieves an N-branded steering wheel and gear shift lever, metal pedals and upgraded seats.

The standard i10 is available from £12,495 in SE trim, which replaces S as the entry point into the i10 range. Standard equipment at this level includes a DAB radio with 3.8in display, Bluetooth, air-conditioning, electric windows, leather interior trim and cruise control. SE models are powered by a 66bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and five-speed manual gearbox. 

Prices rise to £13,495 for the SE Connect package, which adds 15in alloys wheels, an 8in touchscreen, rear-view camera, smartphone mirroring functionality and rear speakers. SE Connect trim can also be specified with a larger 83bhp 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine and five-speed automatic gearbox. 

Sitting under the N-Line version is Premium trim from £14,495, with 1.2-litre automatic versions costing £15,495. An optional 'Tech Pack' is exclusive to Premium trim, and brings a wireless charging pad, enhanced navigation features and speed limit recognition. 

All models are equipped with standard safety features that include lane assist, high-beam assist, autonomous emergency braking, a collision warning system and Hyundai's 'eCall' emergency services response function. An optional Eco Pack adjusts gear ratios and uses 14in wheels for even greater fuel-efficiency.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai i10 2020 road test review - hero front

Hyundai i10

Third-generation city car returns to a class many are deserting. Can it make a case for itself?

Read our review
Back to top

The 2020 i10 has been given a dynamic exterior overhaul to appeal to younger customers. Extended rear wheel arches have added 20mm to the width and the roofline has been lowered by 20mm over the outgoing model.

Hyundai has extended the i10's wheelbase by 40mm, but smaller front and rear overhangs mean its overall length has only increased by 5mm. Rear passengers benefit from extra leg room, while a 252-litre boot space is one of the best in the class.

Effort has been made to improve driving dynamics over the old model, with a more progressive brake pedal and more responsive steering.

As with the current i10, the daytime running lights are located within the grille, which has been made wider to reflect Hyundai’s current styling. 16in alloy wheels can also be added as an option for the first time.

Interior materials, connectivity features and safety systems have filtered down from the rest of the range, including the 8.0in touchscreen fitted to high-spec versions - Hyundai says this is the largest available in the segment.

Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car platform can add app-controlled location tracking, live fuel prices and the ability to send navigation directions from your smartphone to the car.

Production will take place at Hyundai’s factory in İzmit, Turkey alongside the i20 supermini

Advertisement
Back to top

The possibility of a true N performance model to rival the Volkswagen Up GTI later in the car’s life has not yet been ruled out, but it's unlikely to arrive before hot N variants of the larger i20 and Kona crossover, which are set to arrive in dealerships in early 2021. 

READ MORE

How the scrappage scheme sold 39,000 Hyundai i10s

Top 10 best city cars 2020

Hyundai plans more diverse designs for future models

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
32

BigMitch

3 September 2019

You can just smell the adhesive from those cheap looking plastics. What a horrid little sh1tbox.

Antony Riley

3 September 2019

BigMitch a bit of a broad statement. So we have here a city car that is ultra reliable, with a great warrenty   and does what it says on the tin. What are are suggestions which you say would be better. 

Takeitslowly

18 December 2019
Antony Riley wrote:

BigMitch a bit of a broad statement. So we have here a city car that is ultra reliable, with a great warrenty   and does what it says on the tin. What are are suggestions which you say would be better. 

 

Bigmitch, little intellect. All those keyboard commandos love to slate successful products, identifying faults that most cars have at a price point, although once again, wrong on this point, but never produce even a hint of an idea to solve the "problem".

BigMitch

3 September 2019

You can just smell the adhesive from those cheap looking plastics. What a horrid little sh1tbox.

Factczech

3 September 2019

Yet another Ford styling rip-off by the Koreans... German engineers Ford/Mercedes/Audi styling. Why bother buying these when you could buy the real deal?

SamVimes1972

3 September 2019

Increased appeal for younger buyers? The i10 still looks like a car that will appeal to pensioners, giving it a 2 tone paint job isn't going to win over buyers of the UP, C3 or Auto.

I think it's a great car but it's not one that's going to bring in younger driver's.

LP in Brighton

3 September 2019

The styling may be too fussy and the engines may be carry over, but i don't see other manufacturers investing in new small cars too the extent that Hyundai is. Providing any price increase is modest, I'm sure that this will continue the success of the existing model which offers quality, value and decent refinement in a useful small car package. 

Lanehogger

3 September 2019

Hyundai still feels the need to take styling cues and inspiration from other cars and combine them in to one of their cars and this new i20 is no exception. If Kia can manage something slightly less derivative and 'copycat' why can't Hyundai.

xxxx

3 September 2019

"Extended rear wheel arches have added 20mm to the width and the roofline has been lowered by 20mm " and what use are either of these to a cheap city car.

Takeitslowly

18 December 2019
xxxx wrote:

"Extended rear wheel arches have added 20mm to the width and the roofline has been lowered by 20mm " and what use are either of these to a cheap city car.

 

YET ANOTHER IRRELEVANT, POINTLESS QUESTION and never an accompanying answer. Did you bother to search out the rationale behind these changes?...nope. Fool. :)

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week