2020 Hyundai i10 N-Line: warm supermini priced from £16,195

Hyundai has confirmed UK pricing and specification details for the new N-Line variant of its i10 city car, which will arrive in dealerships on 30 July 2020.

The i10 is the fourth N Line model, following the i30 hatchback, i30 Fastback and Tucson. It's offered with a new turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 99bhp and 127lb ft of torque, making it the most powerful i10 variant on sale, and is priced from £16,195 - roughly £1700 more than the Premium trim package.

Performance figures have also been confirmed: the N-Line will accelerate from 0-62mph in 10.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 115mph. A tweaked suspension set-up with longer rear bump stops and new rear shock absorbers mean it will likely offer different handling characteristics to the standard car, too.

Inspired by the design of Hyundai's i30 N hot hatch, the i10 N-Line wears redesigned bumpers, a bespoke front grille, exclusive 16in alloy wheels and angular LED daytime running lights. It also features a rear skid plate and diffuser, along with bespoke colour options including a two-tone finish for £500 extra. Inside, it recieves an N-branded steering wheel and gear shift lever, metal pedals and upgraded seats.

The standard i10 is available from £12,495 in SE trim, which replaces S as the entry point into the i10 range. Standard equipment at this level includes a DAB radio with 3.8in display, Bluetooth, air-conditioning, electric windows, leather interior trim and cruise control. SE models are powered by a 66bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and five-speed manual gearbox.

Prices rise to £13,495 for the SE Connect package, which adds 15in alloys wheels, an 8in touchscreen, rear-view camera, smartphone mirroring functionality and rear speakers. SE Connect trim can also be specified with a larger 83bhp 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine and five-speed automatic gearbox.

Sitting under the N-Line version is Premium trim from £14,495, with 1.2-litre automatic versions costing £15,495. An optional 'Tech Pack' is exclusive to Premium trim, and brings a wireless charging pad, enhanced navigation features and speed limit recognition.

All models are equipped with standard safety features that include lane assist, high-beam assist, autonomous emergency braking, a collision warning system and Hyundai's 'eCall' emergency services response function. An optional Eco Pack adjusts gear ratios and uses 14in wheels for even greater fuel-efficiency.