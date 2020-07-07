2020 Hyundai i10 N-Line: warm supermini priced from £16,195

Hyundai has confirmed UK pricing and specification details for the new N-Line variant of its i10 city car, which will arrive in dealerships on 30 July 2020.
The i10 is the fourth N Line model, following the i30 hatchback, i30 Fastback and Tucson. It's offered with a new turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 99bhp and 127lb ft of torque, making it the most powerful i10 variant on sale, and is priced from £16,195 - roughly £1700 more than the Premium trim package.
Performance figures have also been confirmed: the N-Line will accelerate from 0-62mph in 10.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 115mph. A tweaked suspension set-up with longer rear bump stops and new rear shock absorbers mean it will likely offer different handling characteristics to the standard car, too.
Inspired by the design of Hyundai's i30 N hot hatch, the i10 N-Line wears redesigned bumpers, a bespoke front grille, exclusive 16in alloy wheels and angular LED daytime running lights. It also features a rear skid plate and diffuser, along with bespoke colour options including a two-tone finish for £500 extra. Inside, it recieves an N-branded steering wheel and gear shift lever, metal pedals and upgraded seats.
The standard i10 is available from £12,495 in SE trim, which replaces S as the entry point into the i10 range. Standard equipment at this level includes a DAB radio with 3.8in display, Bluetooth, air-conditioning, electric windows, leather interior trim and cruise control. SE models are powered by a 66bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and five-speed manual gearbox.
Prices rise to £13,495 for the SE Connect package, which adds 15in alloys wheels, an 8in touchscreen, rear-view camera, smartphone mirroring functionality and rear speakers. SE Connect trim can also be specified with a larger 83bhp 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine and five-speed automatic gearbox.
Sitting under the N-Line version is Premium trim from £14,495, with 1.2-litre automatic versions costing £15,495. An optional 'Tech Pack' is exclusive to Premium trim, and brings a wireless charging pad, enhanced navigation features and speed limit recognition.
All models are equipped with standard safety features that include lane assist, high-beam assist, autonomous emergency braking, a collision warning system and Hyundai's 'eCall' emergency services response function. An optional Eco Pack adjusts gear ratios and uses 14in wheels for even greater fuel-efficiency.
BigMitch
You can just smell the
You can just smell the adhesive from those cheap looking plastics. What a horrid little sh1tbox.
Antony Riley
BigMitch a bit of a broad
BigMitch a bit of a broad statement. So we have here a city car that is ultra reliable, with a great warrenty and does what it says on the tin. What are are suggestions which you say would be better.
Takeitslowly
Antony Riley wrote:
Bigmitch, little intellect. All those keyboard commandos love to slate successful products, identifying faults that most cars have at a price point, although once again, wrong on this point, but never produce even a hint of an idea to solve the "problem".
BigMitch
You can just smell the
Factczech
Rip Off...
Yet another Ford styling rip-off by the Koreans... German engineers Ford/Mercedes/Audi styling. Why bother buying these when you could buy the real deal?
SamVimes1972
Increased appeal for younger
Increased appeal for younger buyers? The i10 still looks like a car that will appeal to pensioners, giving it a 2 tone paint job isn't going to win over buyers of the UP, C3 or Auto.
I think it's a great car but it's not one that's going to bring in younger driver's.
LP in Brighton
Too fussy styling
The styling may be too fussy and the engines may be carry over, but i don't see other manufacturers investing in new small cars too the extent that Hyundai is. Providing any price increase is modest, I'm sure that this will continue the success of the existing model which offers quality, value and decent refinement in a useful small car package.
Lanehogger
Still ripping off styling cues from others
Hyundai still feels the need to take styling cues and inspiration from other cars and combine them in to one of their cars and this new i20 is no exception. If Kia can manage something slightly less derivative and 'copycat' why can't Hyundai.
xxxx
Flaired wheel arches?
"Extended rear wheel arches have added 20mm to the width and the roofline has been lowered by 20mm " and what use are either of these to a cheap city car.
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
YET ANOTHER IRRELEVANT, POINTLESS QUESTION and never an accompanying answer. Did you bother to search out the rationale behind these changes?...nope. Fool. :)
