2020 Hyundai i10 to be available from £12,495 in UK

Compact city car grows up with more dynamic styling, more space and new technology
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
18 December 2019

Hyundai has announced UK pricing and specification for its new i10 city car, which will arrive in dealerships on 18 January 2020. 

The Ford Fiesta rival is available from £12,495 in SE trim, which replaces S as the entry point into the i10 range. Standard equipment at this level includes a DAB radio with 3.8in display, Bluetooth, air-conditioning, electric windows, leather interior trim and cruise control. SE models are powered by a 66bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and five-speed manual gearbox. 

Prices rise to £13,495 for the SE Connect package, which adds 15in alloys wheels, an 8in touchscreen, rear-view camera, smartphone mirroring functionality and rear speakers. SE Connect trim can also be specified with a larger 83bhp 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine and five-speed automatic gearbox. 

The i10 range is headed up by Premium trim from £14,495, with 1.2-litre automatic versions costing £15,495. An optional 'Tech Pack' is exclusive to Premium trim, and brings a wireless charging pad, enhanced navigation features and speed limit recognition. 

All models are equipped with standard safety features that include lane assist, high-beam assist, autonomous emergency braking, a collision warning system and Hyundai's 'eCall' emergency services response function. An optional Eco Pack adjusts gear ratios and uses 14in wheels for even greater fuel-efficiency.

Prices have not yet been confirmed for the warm N Line variant of the i10, which is set to become the most advanced car in its class when it arrives early next year.

Our Verdict

Hyundai i10

Hyundai i10

Our former city car favourite, the Hyundai i10, is replaced by a more grown-up model

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The i10 will become the fourth N Line model, following the i30 hatchback, i30 Fastback and Tucson when it arrives in 2020. It will be offered with a new turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 99bhp and 127lb ft of torque, making it the most powerful i10 variant on sale.

Redesigned bumpers and front grille, exclusive 16in alloy wheels and angular LED daytime running lights set the i10 N Line apart from the rest of the range. It also features a rear skid plate and diffuser, along with bespoke colour options. Inside, it recieves an N-branded steering wheel and gear shift lever, metal pedals and upgraded seats.

The 2020 i10 has been given a dynamic exterior overhaul to appeal to younger customers. Extended rear wheel arches have added 20mm to the width and the roofline has been lowered by 20mm over the outgoing model.

Hyundai has extended the i10's wheelbase by 40mm, but smaller front and rear overhangs mean its overall length has only increased by 5mm. Rear passengers benefit from extra leg room, while a 252-litre boot space is one of the best in the class.

Effort has been made to improve driving dynamics over the old model, with a more progressive brake pedal and more responsive steering.

As with the current i10, the daytime running lights are located within the grille, which has been made wider to reflect Hyundai’s current styling. 16in alloy wheels can also be added as an option for the first time.

Interior materials, connectivity features and safety systems have filtered down from the rest of the range, including the 8.0in touchscreen fitted to high-spec versions - Hyundai says this is the largest available in the segment.

Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car platform can add app-controlled location tracking, live fuel prices and the ability to send navigation directions from your smartphone to the car.

Production will take place at Hyundai’s factory in İzmit, Turkey alongside the i20 supermini

The possibility of a true N performance model to rival the Volkswagen Up GTI later in the car’s life has not yet been ruled out.

READ MORE

How the scrappage scheme sold 39,000 Hyundai i10s

Top 10 best city cars 2019

Hyundai plans more diverse designs for future models

Join the debate

Comments
25

BigMitch

3 September 2019

You can just smell the adhesive from those cheap looking plastics. What a horrid little sh1tbox.

Antony Riley

3 September 2019

BigMitch a bit of a broad statement. So we have here a city car that is ultra reliable, with a great warrenty   and does what it says on the tin. What are are suggestions which you say would be better. 

BigMitch

3 September 2019

You can just smell the adhesive from those cheap looking plastics. What a horrid little sh1tbox.

Factczech

3 September 2019

Yet another Ford styling rip-off by the Koreans... German engineers Ford/Mercedes/Audi styling. Why bother buying these when you could buy the real deal?

SamVimes1972

3 September 2019

Increased appeal for younger buyers? The i10 still looks like a car that will appeal to pensioners, giving it a 2 tone paint job isn't going to win over buyers of the UP, C3 or Auto.

I think it's a great car but it's not one that's going to bring in younger driver's.

LP in Brighton

3 September 2019

The styling may be too fussy and the engines may be carry over, but i don't see other manufacturers investing in new small cars too the extent that Hyundai is. Providing any price increase is modest, I'm sure that this will continue the success of the existing model which offers quality, value and decent refinement in a useful small car package. 

Lanehogger

3 September 2019

Hyundai still feels the need to take styling cues and inspiration from other cars and combine them in to one of their cars and this new i20 is no exception. If Kia can manage something slightly less derivative and 'copycat' why can't Hyundai.

xxxx

3 September 2019

"Extended rear wheel arches have added 20mm to the width and the roofline has been lowered by 20mm " and what use are either of these to a cheap city car.

gavsmit

3 September 2019

The version of this car to be sold in India has been shown online for some time now and I didn't like that car's looks too much, but Hyundai have made this similar version look a little better - it looks a bit like a Ford (which isn't a bad thing).

But disappointments include the pointless 'tick' of bodywork into the rear windows ruining visability (like the current model), the carry over of the existing non-turbo engines, a substantial increase in width (I have a narrow driveway and this is supposed to be a city car - the Kia Picanto is much thinner by comparison, even with the current i10) and no doubt the extortionate increased price it will be sold for.

But having said all that, if Hyundai bring out an i10N with a powerful enough engine, then all may be forgiven :-)

si73

3 September 2019

A lot of negativity here but I think it looks pretty good, agree xxxx extra width isn't needed in city cars but the overall styling doesn't look derivative or copy cat to me, in fact it looks like the newer version that it is, very similar to the previous. Why this should appeal less than an up! To younger buyers I don't know, we have a Mii and the overall styling of the VW trio is very conservative and I'd have thought more appealing to older buyers.

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week