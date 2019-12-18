2020 Hyundai i10 to be available from £12,495 in UK

Hyundai has announced UK pricing and specification for its new i10 city car, which will arrive in dealerships on 18 January 2020.
The Ford Fiesta rival is available from £12,495 in SE trim, which replaces S as the entry point into the i10 range. Standard equipment at this level includes a DAB radio with 3.8in display, Bluetooth, air-conditioning, electric windows, leather interior trim and cruise control. SE models are powered by a 66bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and five-speed manual gearbox.
Prices rise to £13,495 for the SE Connect package, which adds 15in alloys wheels, an 8in touchscreen, rear-view camera, smartphone mirroring functionality and rear speakers. SE Connect trim can also be specified with a larger 83bhp 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine and five-speed automatic gearbox.
The i10 range is headed up by Premium trim from £14,495, with 1.2-litre automatic versions costing £15,495. An optional 'Tech Pack' is exclusive to Premium trim, and brings a wireless charging pad, enhanced navigation features and speed limit recognition.
All models are equipped with standard safety features that include lane assist, high-beam assist, autonomous emergency braking, a collision warning system and Hyundai's 'eCall' emergency services response function. An optional Eco Pack adjusts gear ratios and uses 14in wheels for even greater fuel-efficiency.
Prices have not yet been confirmed for the warm N Line variant of the i10, which is set to become the most advanced car in its class when it arrives early next year.
Join the debate
BigMitch
You can just smell the
You can just smell the adhesive from those cheap looking plastics. What a horrid little sh1tbox.
Antony Riley
BigMitch a bit of a broad
BigMitch a bit of a broad statement. So we have here a city car that is ultra reliable, with a great warrenty and does what it says on the tin. What are are suggestions which you say would be better.
BigMitch
You can just smell the
You can just smell the adhesive from those cheap looking plastics. What a horrid little sh1tbox.
Factczech
Rip Off...
Yet another Ford styling rip-off by the Koreans... German engineers Ford/Mercedes/Audi styling. Why bother buying these when you could buy the real deal?
SamVimes1972
Increased appeal for younger
Increased appeal for younger buyers? The i10 still looks like a car that will appeal to pensioners, giving it a 2 tone paint job isn't going to win over buyers of the UP, C3 or Auto.
I think it's a great car but it's not one that's going to bring in younger driver's.
LP in Brighton
Too fussy styling
The styling may be too fussy and the engines may be carry over, but i don't see other manufacturers investing in new small cars too the extent that Hyundai is. Providing any price increase is modest, I'm sure that this will continue the success of the existing model which offers quality, value and decent refinement in a useful small car package.
Lanehogger
Still ripping off styling cues from others
Hyundai still feels the need to take styling cues and inspiration from other cars and combine them in to one of their cars and this new i20 is no exception. If Kia can manage something slightly less derivative and 'copycat' why can't Hyundai.
xxxx
Flaired wheel arches?
"Extended rear wheel arches have added 20mm to the width and the roofline has been lowered by 20mm " and what use are either of these to a cheap city car.
gavsmit
Mixed feelings
The version of this car to be sold in India has been shown online for some time now and I didn't like that car's looks too much, but Hyundai have made this similar version look a little better - it looks a bit like a Ford (which isn't a bad thing).
But disappointments include the pointless 'tick' of bodywork into the rear windows ruining visability (like the current model), the carry over of the existing non-turbo engines, a substantial increase in width (I have a narrow driveway and this is supposed to be a city car - the Kia Picanto is much thinner by comparison, even with the current i10) and no doubt the extortionate increased price it will be sold for.
But having said all that, if Hyundai bring out an i10N with a powerful enough engine, then all may be forgiven :-)
si73
A lot of negativity here but
A lot of negativity here but I think it looks pretty good, agree xxxx extra width isn't needed in city cars but the overall styling doesn't look derivative or copy cat to me, in fact it looks like the newer version that it is, very similar to the previous. Why this should appeal less than an up! To younger buyers I don't know, we have a Mii and the overall styling of the VW trio is very conservative and I'd have thought more appealing to older buyers.
Pages
Add your comment