2020 Hyundai i10 to be available from £12,495 in UK

Hyundai has announced UK pricing and specification for its new i10 city car, which will arrive in dealerships on 18 January 2020.

The Ford Fiesta rival is available from £12,495 in SE trim, which replaces S as the entry point into the i10 range. Standard equipment at this level includes a DAB radio with 3.8in display, Bluetooth, air-conditioning, electric windows, leather interior trim and cruise control. SE models are powered by a 66bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and five-speed manual gearbox.

Prices rise to £13,495 for the SE Connect package, which adds 15in alloys wheels, an 8in touchscreen, rear-view camera, smartphone mirroring functionality and rear speakers. SE Connect trim can also be specified with a larger 83bhp 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine and five-speed automatic gearbox.

The i10 range is headed up by Premium trim from £14,495, with 1.2-litre automatic versions costing £15,495. An optional 'Tech Pack' is exclusive to Premium trim, and brings a wireless charging pad, enhanced navigation features and speed limit recognition.

All models are equipped with standard safety features that include lane assist, high-beam assist, autonomous emergency braking, a collision warning system and Hyundai's 'eCall' emergency services response function. An optional Eco Pack adjusts gear ratios and uses 14in wheels for even greater fuel-efficiency.

Prices have not yet been confirmed for the warm N Line variant of the i10, which is set to become the most advanced car in its class when it arrives early next year.