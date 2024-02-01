BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai Casper set for European launch with electric power
UP NEXT
Volvo to stop funding Polestar

Hyundai Casper set for European launch with electric power

Cute miniature crossover, based on the i10 city car, is set to do battle here with the new Citroën C3 EV
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
1 February 2024

The Hyundai Casper could soon become available in European markets with a new electric powertrain.

The crossover-style city car, which is currently sold exclusively in South Korea, has been spotted winter testing in Scandinavia, suggesting it could be completing the homologation process for Europe.

Its appearance came days after French magazine Auto Moto quoted the head of Hyundai France, Lionel French Keogh, as confirming the Casper would arrive in the market by the end of 2024.

Related articles

The publication said the Casper will indeed arrive as an electric car, not offering any of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engines used in Korea.

It added that the car will offer more power than the Dacia Spring, one of Europe's cheapest electric cars, which produces 64bhp and yields 143 miles between charges. 

The Casper could possibly borrow its electric powertrain from the Kia Ray EV, which is based on the same architecture (as are the Hyundai i10 and Kia Picanto).

The Ray packs an 86bhp front-mounted electric motor and a 35.2kWh battery to muster a range of 127 miles.

Hyundai Casper camouflaged driving front quarter

Despite its competitive specification, the Casper will remain priced below €20,000 (£17,000), according to Auto Moto.

This would position it in direct competition with the new Citroën e-C3, which is due in Europe in 2025 with 111bhp and 124-mile range for £17,000.

Hyundai has previously hinted that the Casper could make it to European shores after an electric conversion. However, several key hurdles have thus far prevented it from becoming available outside its home country. Chief among these are the costs of making a small car in Europe; of meeting the EU's new GSR2 safety regulations; and of providing the equipment levels expected in the region.

Hyundai Casper camouflaged driving side

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

ds3 review 2024 01 cornering front
DS 3 E-Tense
6
DS 3 E-Tense
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review
8
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review
1 Skoda Enyaq IV 2021 RT hero front
Skoda Enyaq
9
Skoda Enyaq
01 BMW X5 xDrive50e review 2024 lead front cornering
BMW X5
9
BMW X5
byd seal review 2024 01 action front
BYD Seal
7
BYD Seal

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai i10 2020 road test review - hero front

Hyundai i10

Third-generation city car returns to a class many are deserting. Can it make a case for itself?

Read our review
Back to top

Moreover, demand for the Casper in Korea alone is almost sufficient to fulfil the capacity of the plant where it's built. According to data from Hyundai, 45,451 Caspers were sold last year. Nikkei Asia reported in November 2021, when the factory in Gwangju opened its doors, that it had an annual capacity of 70,000.

Exporting the Casper to Europe while maintaining sales momentum in its home market would likely require either a significant increase in capacity at Gwangju or an additional production line in Europe.

The Nikkei report said that Hyundai planned to expand Gwangju to more than 200,000 cars per year, including EVs.

Hyundai UK declined Autocar’s request for comment.

Hyundai Casper camouflaged driving rear quarter

Regardless of which models Hyundai decides to import to Europe, it has previously committed to continued production of small cars.

The brand’s European chief, Michael Cole, told Autocar in March 2023 that the i10, i20 and i30 were “all still in our plan, even for the next generation”.

Cole added that the next challenge is to evaluate smaller EVs, saying: “I believe there's a market below [the] Kona [crossover] and maybe even in more traditional bodystyles, such as hatchback.

Advertisement
Back to top

“It’s in our thinking, rather than necessarily in our long-term plan now. But for the European market, we have to be thinking about that.”

Hyundai i10 facelift – front

Sibling brand Kia has also signalled its intent to offer affordable electric cars for the masses. At its first EV Day event in October 2023, it announced plans to build a new model targeted at European markets, priced at around £25,000. Dubbed the EV2, it’s expected to arrive around 2026.

Kia CEO Ho-Sung Song told Autocar that affordable electric cars were “very important” for the firm, “especially for the European market that is in need of smaller [electric] vehicles too”.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used Hyundai i10 cars for sale

Hyundai I10 1.2 Classic Euro 5 5dr
2012
£4,450
32,994miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai I10 1.2 Style Euro 5 5dr
2012
£5,295
25,861miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai I10 1.2 SE Auto Euro 6 5dr
2017
£8,000
63,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai I10 1.0 Play Euro 6 5dr
2019
£9,650
17,304miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai I10 1.2 Classic Euro 4 5dr
2010
£1,795
109,961miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai I10 1.2 Premium Auto Euro 6 5dr
2017
£9,995
32,974miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai I10 1.0 Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£11,010
37,925miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai I10 1.0 GO! SE Euro 6 5dr
2018
£7,000
66,160miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai I10 1.0 Play Euro 6 5dr
2019
£9,699
15,437miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 1468 cars
Powered By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
LP in Brighton 1 February 2024

I don't know why manufacturers are still converting combustion cars to EVs, rather than producing purpose designed models. Any conversion is bound to be a sub optimal solution - in this case resulting in inferior packaging and a very nose heavy weight distribution. 

Do the job properly, Hyundai!

Latest Reviews

ds3 review 2024 01 cornering front
DS 3 E-Tense
6
DS 3 E-Tense
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review
8
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review
1 Skoda Enyaq IV 2021 RT hero front
Skoda Enyaq
9
Skoda Enyaq
01 BMW X5 xDrive50e review 2024 lead front cornering
BMW X5
9
BMW X5
byd seal review 2024 01 action front
BYD Seal
7
BYD Seal

View all car reviews