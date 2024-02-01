Hyundai Casper set for European launch with electric power

The Hyundai Casper could soon become available in European markets with a new electric powertrain.

The crossover-style city car, which is currently sold exclusively in South Korea, has been spotted winter testing in Scandinavia, suggesting it could be completing the homologation process for Europe.

Its appearance came days after French magazine Auto Moto quoted the head of Hyundai France, Lionel French Keogh, as confirming the Casper would arrive in the market by the end of 2024.

The publication said the Casper will indeed arrive as an electric car, not offering any of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engines used in Korea.

It added that the car will offer more power than the Dacia Spring, one of Europe's cheapest electric cars, which produces 64bhp and yields 143 miles between charges.

The Casper could possibly borrow its electric powertrain from the Kia Ray EV, which is based on the same architecture (as are the Hyundai i10 and Kia Picanto).

The Ray packs an 86bhp front-mounted electric motor and a 35.2kWh battery to muster a range of 127 miles.

Despite its competitive specification, the Casper will remain priced below €20,000 (£17,000), according to Auto Moto.

This would position it in direct competition with the new Citroën e-C3, which is due in Europe in 2025 with 111bhp and 124-mile range for £17,000.

Hyundai has previously hinted that the Casper could make it to European shores after an electric conversion. However, several key hurdles have thus far prevented it from becoming available outside its home country. Chief among these are the costs of making a small car in Europe; of meeting the EU's new GSR2 safety regulations; and of providing the equipment levels expected in the region.