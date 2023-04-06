BACK TO ALL NEWS
Hyundai i10 facelift brings revised trim levels and price hike
Hyundai i10 facelift brings revised trim levels and price hike

The cheapest version of the city car now costs £15,420 – £2925 more than its 2020 launch price
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
6 April 2023

A minor facelift for the Hyundai i10 has brought with it a price increase, meaning the class of cars available for less than £15,000 has almost completely eroded away.

Now priced from £15,420, up £425 (and a rise of £2925 over its 2020 launch cost), the city car will arrive with a new trim-level structure and an increased amount of standard equipment.

The front end has been redesigned to feature a honeycomb front grille with integrated daytime running lights. The tail-lights have been given a sharper, Y-shape pattern, and the range of 15in and 16in alloy wheels has been refreshed.

The new Advance trim replaces SE Connect as the entry point to the i10 line-up, adding LED daytime running lights, a digital instrument display, keyless entry and rear parking sensors. 

It also introduces a variety of driver assistance features, including forward collision assistance, intelligent speed limit assistance and lane-keeping assistance, as required by the European Union's new GSR2 safety regulations.

Those same rules are responsible for the short shelf life of the Toyota GR86, as all cars sold in Europe must be compliant by 2024.

Read more: GSR2: The new rules making cars safer but more expensive

The middle-rung Premium trim level adds 16in alloy wheels, privacy glass, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The seats are upholstered in tartan and blue LED mood lighting features across the interior.

The i10 now starts at £16,720 with a manual gearbox and the 66bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and rises to £17,520 with the 83bhp 1.2-litre four-pot unit. 

Opting for an automatic gearbox costs an additional £650, regardless of whether you choose an Advance or Premium model.

The sportier i10 N-Line – only available with a manual gearbox and a 99bhp turbocharged version of the 1.0-litre three-pot powerplant – brings convenience such as a wireless smartphone charging pad and electric folding door mirrors. It costs £18,020.

The new entry price of £15,420 represents a significant increase over the i10’s 2020 launch price of £12,495 in steel-wheeled SE trim.

Hyundai isn't alone in hiking the prices of its smallest car. Over the same period, the Volkswagen Up has risen from £10,140 to £14,630 and the larger Ford Fiesta has inflated from £16,115 to £19,350.

Several factors, most created by the Covid pandemic and exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including a rise in energy and parts prices, have conspired to spike production costs for new cars.

With the i10’s price hike, the list of new cars sold for less than £15,000 in the UK is now limited to the Citroën C3 You, Dacia Sandero Essential, Kia Picanto 1 and MG 3 Excite.

Read more

In the coming months, all of those must be either taken off sale or updated to comply with the GSR2 safety regulations and rise in price as a result.

Watch: Britain's best cheap cars - Dacia vs Hyundai vs MG vs Kia

artill 6 April 2023

Isnt it great that being outside the EU lets us do what we want. So what do we choose to do? We force these unwanted safety features on to people (I have nothing against them being an option for those who want them), but we DO choose not to follow the EU in allowing ICE until 2035!

These things put Hyundai on the map for most people during the scrappage scheme when you could get one for almost nothing. The price of all cars, but especially cheap cars has got quite out of hand. 

martin_66 6 April 2023
I had one of these for a few days last year while my Octavia was being repaired. It was a brilliant little car to drive, so much more fun than my big old Skoda. However, despite only having a 1 litre engine, it drank fuel like it was going out of fashion. I had to spend £40 on fuel in seven days. I would normally expect that to last a month in my Octavia!
gavsmit 6 April 2023

Hard to notice minor refreshes / facelifts are just done these days to justify further large price increases on top of the usual regular price rises. RIP the truly affordable car, even a tiny compromised one like this.

But with this model's hard to spot refresh, you have the added bonus of uglier alloy wheel designs (replacing designs that actually looked good especially on the N Line model) and annoying, intrusive safety 'tech' that will expensively go wrong outside of warranty. 

It's funny how you used to have to pass a driving test to prove that you were a competent driver that knew when to brake, whether they were within lane markings, and whether they were driving too close to the car in front rather than an over-reliance on in-car tech that not only will go wrong at some point, but might not be present in another car you then drive afterwards.  

