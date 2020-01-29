2020 Audi S3 caught in official wrap ahead of A3's Geneva reveal

Audi is poised to reveal the new A3 in a few weeks time at the Geneva motor show, and it seems the S3 performance variant will be shown alongside it.
Although not yet confirmed, Autocar understands that both variants will feature in an unveiling to mirror that of its rival, the BMW 1 Series, which was first shown in range-topping M130i form.
New shots show the S3 in the kind of official 'disguise' wrap that tends to feature on soon-to-be-revealed models.
The S3, which is set to get more power and a significant technology upgrade, will be part of an eleven-strong next-generation A3 model line-up due before 2022.
Spotted previously in five-door hatchback form, using the current car's MFA platform, the A3 will also offer four-door saloon and five-door liftback variants. The latter is expected to take the Sportback name from the five-door hatchback, while that variant will be simply badged A3, as the three-door A3 was discontinued back in 2017.
Ubberfrancis44
Absolute beast this car will
eseaton
'Audi S3' and 'absolute beast
Unless you consider a muntjac deer to be the definition of an 'absolute beast'.
Marc
Ubberfrancis44 wrote:
Only on your local ring road.
Davemajor
An absolute beast? Hmm. 140i
An absolute beast? Hmm. 140i has 340bhp and 400lb torque. More like a kitten.
smf1
are you having a laugh?? the
are you having a laugh?? the S3 runs circles around the 140i
Davemajor
LOL
Are you just an Audi fanboy or clueless. Ive had an S4 and a 3.2 TT, and the 140i could easily outrun them. Take a look at laptimes and on the road reviews. I love Audi's and BMW's, but the 140i burns the S3 hands down. Not only in acceleration, but bhp and torque. If you want to go that far, it also comes in on track times less than a second behind an RS3. A Golf R is nearly 4 seconds behind and the current S3, 3 seconds behind. Who runs rings around it you fool?
xxxx
2019?
5 door version next year? I'd be surprized as the life span for A3 sportback is usually at least 7 years from point of sale.
Still like the car and it'll be worth waiting for (I've always had a soft spot for the underated S3)
FM8
xxxx wrote:
Zzzz... He's back again, the keyboard warrior. This time I'm even more angry than last! How about you enlighten us on how you know the model cycle timing of the A3, work for Audi do you? And, how UNDERRATED do you believe the S3 is?
xxxx
He who laughs last ....
Update, bet you feel like a right bell end now
FMS
xxxx wrote:
You going to actually buy one, with your own money?. The never answered question is, what do you own and drive just now?. Your 86MY sofa?.
Who else underrates the S3?...as usual, no facts to back up the ill thought out speculation.
