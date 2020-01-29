2020 Audi S3 caught in official wrap ahead of A3's Geneva reveal

Audi is poised to reveal the new A3 in a few weeks time at the Geneva motor show, and it seems the S3 performance variant will be shown alongside it.

Although not yet confirmed, Autocar understands that both variants will feature in an unveiling to mirror that of its rival, the BMW 1 Series, which was first shown in range-topping M130i form.

New shots show the S3 in the kind of official 'disguise' wrap that tends to feature on soon-to-be-revealed models.

The S3, which is set to get more power and a significant technology upgrade, will be part of an eleven-strong next-generation A3 model line-up due before 2022.

Spotted previously in five-door hatchback form, using the current car's MFA platform, the A3 will also offer four-door saloon and five-door liftback variants. The latter is expected to take the Sportback name from the five-door hatchback, while that variant will be simply badged A3, as the three-door A3 was discontinued back in 2017.