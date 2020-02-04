First drive: 2020 Audi S3 prototype

So why do we start with the S3 rather than any other variant of the A3? And why the Azores? Well, a quattro-equipped S3 prototype on an island famous for the Azores Rally just sounds like a good combination, doesn’t it?

On paper at least, the S3 seems suspiciously similar to the outgoing model. It uses the same MQB platform, shared with the Golf R, the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine delivering the same 306bhp and 295lb ft of torque. Normally, we’d expect power to increase for such models but Audi, just like every other car maker, has been battling with the complexities of emissions regulations and the knock-on effect that has to engineering gains.

Since this is only a prototype, Audi is keeping schtum on specifications including a 0-62mph time, but it’s safe to say it won’t be more than the outgoing model’s 4.7sec. Behind the wheel, that certainly feels the case: it’s the sort of straight-line performance that feels generous and well-placed for a hot hatch without being absolutely ridiculous – something the RS3 will no doubt cover off when it arrives…

There are four areas that Audi is keen to push during our prototype drive: quattro four-wheel drive, progressive steering, damper technology and Audi’s select mode. That’s because these four features are not only found on the S3 but are options across much of the upcoming A3 range.

The thing is, the S3 had all those features previously, so what’s actually new? Importantly, says engineer Sebastien Straasser, the way the technology all works together. “We now have a central dynamic control for systems including the dampers, quattro all-wheel drive and torque vectoring by braking. Now they all have the same information. For example, they will all know if the car is understeering and all act the same to counter it. When they were decentralised, one didn’t know what the other was doing.”

By doing this, plus a new damper system (see story below) and some other minor tweaks, Audi hopes to achieve this goal. “We wanted to improve driving dynamics to make it more agile, as well as having predictable driving behaviour. We also wanted to achieve a wider spread between comfort and dynamism.

And, finally, to improve efficiency without any impact on dynamism,” says Straasser. Some might say they want the moon on a stick… Stepping inside the S3, it’s instantly easy to become accustomed to its manner and that stays true whatever one throws at it. The charm of hot hatches, for this writer at least (and hopefully for many a wise Autocar reader), is how quickly they are your friend: fun on the road but without a supercar’s intimidation.